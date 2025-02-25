or
Chris Pratt Jokes About Seeing Brother-in-Law Patrick Schwarzenegger's Private Parts in Nude 'White Lotus' Scene: 'I Know Where My Eyes Went'

Split photo of Chris Pratt and Patrick Schwarzenegger
Source: MEGA

Chris Pratt didn't hold back his opinions on Patrick Schwarzenegger's nude scene in 'White Lotus.'

By:

Feb. 25 2025, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

Chris Pratt didn't even try to keep his gaze from wandering during his brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger's nude scene in Season 3 of White Lotus!

On Monday, February 24, the Marvel actor addressed one of Schwarzenegger's steamier moments on the hit dark comedy series, quipping: "I know where my eyes went."

chris pratt jokes patrick schwarzenegger nude scene white lotus
Source: MEGA

Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Saxon Ratliff on 'White Lotus.'

"I’m not blood related to him, I was looking at that d---, bro," Pratt joked in an interview that took place at the premiere of his new flick The Electric State. "No, he looks amazing. Obviously, he’s a physical specimen, but also he’s a really solid actor, because the character he’s playing is completely different than who he is."

Aside from jesting about his brother-in-law's physique on screen, the Jurassic World star praised him for creating a character that felt "natural and good."

"I’ve been telling everybody for years, I’ve been telling him as well, I really think we’re entering a decade of Patrick," Pratt, who has been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger since 2019, continued. "I’ve been watching him, he’s just been working hard."

"He’s actually a hustler across the board, not just with acting but with business, and everything," he gushed. "He’s super driven, and I know he gets that from both his mom and his dad."

chris pratt jokes patrick schwarzenegger nude scene white lotus
Source: MEGA

Patrick Schwarzenegger is Arnold Schwarzenegger's son.

Patrick's father, Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, also had a playful reaction to his son's stripped-down moment.

"What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say — the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree," the action star wrote via social media on February 11. "Don’t miss it this Sunday — trust me."

However, his mom, Maria Shriver, confirmed she only looked at his face for the entire scene.

patrick schwarenegger white lotus
Source: HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger said he spent 'hours on end' working on his character for 'White Lotus.'

This comes after Patrick admitted it bothered him that people thought he only got the job on the popular television series due to who his father was, noting he's taken 10 years of acting classes and spent "hours on end" working on his White Lotus character.

patrick schwarenegger white lotus
Source: HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger said it's 'frustrating' people think he only gets his roles because of his famous family.

"Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name," he told the Sunday Times. "But that’s a small moment. I would never trade my life with anyone. I’m very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they’ve instilled in me."

Chris spoke with E! News about his brother-in-law's steamy scenes.

