Chris Pratt Jokes About Seeing Brother-in-Law Patrick Schwarzenegger's Private Parts in Nude 'White Lotus' Scene: 'I Know Where My Eyes Went'
Chris Pratt didn't even try to keep his gaze from wandering during his brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger's nude scene in Season 3 of White Lotus!
On Monday, February 24, the Marvel actor addressed one of Schwarzenegger's steamier moments on the hit dark comedy series, quipping: "I know where my eyes went."
"I’m not blood related to him, I was looking at that d---, bro," Pratt joked in an interview that took place at the premiere of his new flick The Electric State. "No, he looks amazing. Obviously, he’s a physical specimen, but also he’s a really solid actor, because the character he’s playing is completely different than who he is."
Aside from jesting about his brother-in-law's physique on screen, the Jurassic World star praised him for creating a character that felt "natural and good."
"I’ve been telling everybody for years, I’ve been telling him as well, I really think we’re entering a decade of Patrick," Pratt, who has been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger since 2019, continued. "I’ve been watching him, he’s just been working hard."
"He’s actually a hustler across the board, not just with acting but with business, and everything," he gushed. "He’s super driven, and I know he gets that from both his mom and his dad."
Patrick's father, Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, also had a playful reaction to his son's stripped-down moment.
"What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say — the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree," the action star wrote via social media on February 11. "Don’t miss it this Sunday — trust me."
However, his mom, Maria Shriver, confirmed she only looked at his face for the entire scene.
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Teases Son Patrick About His Nude Scene in 'The White Lotus': 'Apple Doesn't Fall Far From Tree'
- Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Patrick No Longer Cares About Nepotism Claims: 'It’s a Waste of Time'
- Chris Pratt 'Cried' After Trolls Thought He Criticized His Ex-Wife Anna Faris: 'It Really F**king Bothered Me'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This comes after Patrick admitted it bothered him that people thought he only got the job on the popular television series due to who his father was, noting he's taken 10 years of acting classes and spent "hours on end" working on his White Lotus character.
"Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name," he told the Sunday Times. "But that’s a small moment. I would never trade my life with anyone. I’m very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they’ve instilled in me."
Chris spoke with E! News about his brother-in-law's steamy scenes.