Arnold Schwarzenegger & Ex Maria Shriver Reunite To Celebrate Son Patrick's Birthday
Family comes first for the Schwarzenegger crew! Despite their past issues, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver came together to celebrate son Patrick Schwarzenegger turning 29 on Sunday, September 18.
The Scream Queens alum posted photos from the celebration, which showed him sandwiched between his 'rents while enjoying a birthday dinner.
"Thx for the birthday wishes!" he captioned the pics. "29! Crazy! Time flies."
Some of his famous friends paid tribute in the comments section, with TV personality Jason Kennedy writing, "You are so loved my boy ❤️." Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, who turned 30 a few months ago, jokingly quipped, "Fricking old."
His mom, 66, made her own Instagram post to honor the actor.
ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER ROLLS SUV IN MULTI-CAR ACCIDENT
"You are an amazing son, and I love you so much," she gushed alongside a montage of old and recent photos. "You are smart, kind, loving, caring, fun, and funny. You make the world better, and you light up my world every single day."
"I love hanging with you, laughing with you, dreaming with you, working with you, being in your presence," continued the former First Lady of California. "What an honor it is to be your mother. May you feel the love today, and every day of your life! God bless you, sweetheart."
While Shriver filed for divorce from the Terminator lead, 75, in 2011 after finding out he fathered a child with another woman, their split wasn't finalized until late 2021.
As OK! previously shared, the breakup never took a serious toll on Patrick since his parents stayed cordial.
"Patrick is completely supportive of both his parents and since Maria and Arnold broke up so many years ago, nothing is really different now than it was then," an insider shared at the time. "He’s happy that his parents have a sense of closure in this whole thing but as far as their day to day lives, they’re already super close and none of that will ever change. Patrick knows his parents have a great relationship with each other and he’s happy for them that that chapter can close."