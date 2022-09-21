Arnold Schwarzenegger & Ex Maria Shriver Reunite To Celebrate Son Patrick's Birthday

As OK! previously shared, the breakup never took a serious toll on Patrick since his parents stayed cordial.

"Patrick is completely supportive of both his parents and since Maria and Arnold broke up so many years ago, nothing is really different now than it was then," an insider shared at the time. "He’s happy that his parents have a sense of closure in this whole thing but as far as their day to day lives, they’re already super close and none of that will ever change. Patrick knows his parents have a great relationship with each other and he’s happy for them that that chapter can close."