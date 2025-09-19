Arnold Schwarzenegger Shades Maria Shriver for Taking 'Half of My Money' in Divorce

Article continues below advertisement

All is fair in love and divorce. While attending Chris Wallace's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Thursday, September 18, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 78, joked about unfair money distribution in his divorce from Maria Shriver. As the actor reflected on his relationship with the journalist, the actor couldn't help but draw comparisons to his ex-wife.

"The reason why I know he’s a fantastic journalist is because I know a lot about journalists," he said of Wallace. "I’ve been interviewed, you can imagine, in my lifetime, by thousands and thousands of journalists." The Terminator alum then joked, "Not only that, I also was married to a journalist. The only difference between Chris and Maria is that Chris has never taken half of my money." Schwarzenegger and Shriver, 69, got married in 1986, separated in 2011 and didn't finalize their divorce until 10 years later. They share four kids: Katherine, 35, Christina, 33, Patrick, 32, and Christopher, 27. The Predator star also has son Joseph Baena, 27, with his family's former housekeeper Mildred Baena. Arnold and Maria remain amicable and recently both attended their eldest son's September 6 wedding to Abby Champion.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Blames Himself for Divorce From Maria Shriver

In a 2023 interview, Arnold admitted that his divorce was his "f--- up" and "failure," but he does not miss being married. "[The divorce] was very, very difficult in the beginning. Eventually, you move on," he explained. "I have a wonderful girlfriend, [physical therapist] Heather Milligan, who is very successful. I'm really proud of her, and I love her." The former governor added, "[Shriver] and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids. Even though we had this drama, we did Easter together, Mother's Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays — everything together."

Arnold went as far as to claim that if there were "Oscars for how to handle divorce," he and his ex would win for "having the least amount of impact on the kids." "The sweetness and kindness you see in them, that's from my wife. The discipline and work ethic are from me," he quipped.

Maria Shriver Reflects on Feeling 'Free' from Arnold Schwarzenegger

