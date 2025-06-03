Patrick Schwarzenegger Shows Off Hilarious Dance Moves With Fiancée Abby Champion: Watch
Patrick Schwarzenegger stepped out of the White Lotus world and into his PJs.
The actor, 31, broke it down for the "Cupid Shuffle" dance with his fiancée, Abby Champion, on Monday, June 2.
In a TikTok, the White Lotus alum donned long-sleeve, green and white striped pajamas and a stack of gold necklaces. Champion also kept cozy in a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants as her hair was tied back in a braid.
Patrick Schwarzenegger's Goofy Dance Moves
The couple skipped through the living room, pointing, waving their arms and shaking their knees to the popular dance. The model smiled nearly the entire video while her man seemed preoccupied with a snack in his hand.
"He was very confused," she captioned the TikTok video.
Fans seconded the notion.
"I love he's just like, 'I guess this what we're doin now,'" one fan wrote, while another quipped, "He's a little confused but he's got the spirit."
Others teased his matching sleepwear set.
"Not him serving 'Ghost of Christmas Past' in those Jammies," a user joked.
Are Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sydney Sweeney Dating?
Schwarzenegger made headlines for a reportedly flirtatious encounter with newly single Sydney Sweeney at the opening of Palm Tree Beach Club in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 3. The actress got close to her fellow TV star and even pointed out food stuck in his teeth at one point.
The Euphoria alum shared a photo of her, Schwarzenegger and to Instagram Stories during the event. She cheesed in the middle with her hands on her hips while the guys smiled on either side of her.
At one point, Sweeney and Schwarzenegger even joined Kygo for a snapshot behind the DJ booth.
They both attended the Met Gala on Monday, May 5, separately.
"Sydney really digs Patrick," an insider spilled to an outlet. "She thinks he’s handsome and intelligent. Plus, she loved him in White Lotus."
The source noted how she would "love to pursue something with him if he wasn’t engaged."
"With that said, her eyes and mind are open to the right person," the insider continued. "Is that Patrick? If he wasn’t engaged, she most definitely would be interested in pursuing him. But she respects that he is taken."
Is Patrick Schwarzenegger Still Engaged to Abby Champion?
Even though rumors of relationship issues are swirling, Schwarzenegger and Champion seem to be on track to get married.
In March, the duo confirmed in an interview that they've set a wedding date for sometime this year — though they're keeping the details a secret.
"We’ve been together for so long, our families have become so close. But [I’m looking forward] to finally tie the knot in a location that we love, with people we love," Schwarzenegger gushed.