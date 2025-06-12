or
Arnold Schwarzenegger Urges Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump to 'Work Together' Amid 'Difficult' and Chaotic Los Angeles Protests

Composite photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom have been at each other's throats.

By:

June 12 2025, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

Arnold Schwarzenegger is weighing in on the chaos unfolding in the wake of Donald Trump sending troops into Los Angeles, Calif., amid the protests against the president's ICE raids.

Since the movie star was the governor of California from 2003 to 2011, he was asked at the Season 2 premiere of his Netflix show Fubar if he had any advice for current governor Gavin Newsom.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks About the L.A. Protests

arnold schwarzenegger urges gavin newsom donald trump work together los angeles protests
Source: mega

Arnold Schwarzenegger said it's 'important' for Democrats and Republicans to 'work together.'

"No, no," he replied to a reporter. "Look, when you belong to that club, when you've been a governor, you know how difficult the issues are, how complicated everything is. I think the most important thing is that people work together. Doesn't matter who it is."

"I always stress that the Democrats and Republicans work together," Schwarzenegger continued. "Because what's going on now is just... politicians always try to divide us, and that's not helping."

Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump Are at Odds

arnold schwarzenegger urges gavin newsom donald trump work together los angeles protests
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom denied Donald Trump's claim that they spoke about the president sending troops to California.

As OK! reported, Trump has been criticized over the situation as he falsely claimed the way Newsom was handling things was "causing a lot of death and a lot of potential death" despite no casualties being reported.

In addition, the two politicians have conflicting reports about how things went down, as Newsom insisted the president never called him ahead of time to inform him about deploying the troops.

arnold schwarzenegger

Trump and Newsom Have Conflicting Stories

arnold schwarzenegger urges gavin newsom donald trump work together los angeles protests
Source: mega

Trump feels Newsom has been 'incompetent' in handling the L.A. protests.

"The INCOMPETENT Governor of California was unable to provide protection in a timely manner when our Ice Officers, GREAT Patriots they are, were attacked by an out of control mob of agitators, troublemakers, and/or insurrectionists," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

However, Newsom has insisted, "There was no call. Not even a voicemail. Americans should be alarmed that a President deploying the Marines onto our streets doesn't even know who he's talking to."

Did Trump Accidentally Prove He Lied?

Trump claimed he called Newsom on Monday, June 9, about the situation and tried to back up his claims by sending screenshots documenting their conversation to Fox News. However, the images were about a 16-minute call that occurred on June 7.

Nonetheless, Fox News didn't highlight the discrepancy, with co-anchor Molly Line stating, "We're waiting to see if Gov. Newsom has a response to the president — essentially what he has there is the receipts for what he says is the call that was made."

