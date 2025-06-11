Gavin Newsom Whips Out Receipts to Prove Donald Trump Lied About Their Phone Call
Gavin Newsom was proven right when Donald Trump shared a screenshot of his phone to allege he called the California governor on Monday, June 9, as the image showed a different date.
The controversy erupted after Trump claimed he called Newsom “a day ago” regarding ongoing anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles on Tuesday, prompting the governor to assert that the call had never occurred.
Donald Trump's Claim
On Tuesday, upon being questioned about his last conversation with Newsom in the Oval Office, Trump maintained that he communicated with the governor the day prior.
"Called him up to tell him, got to do a better job, he's doing a bad job. Causing a lot of death and a lot of potential death," the president asserted during a press briefing.
However, Newsom wasted no time in refuting this claim via social media, stating, "There was no call. Not even a voicemail," cautioning that "Americans should be alarmed that a President deploying the Marines onto our streets doesn't even know who he's talking to."
The 'Receipt'
The situation escalated as Fox News anchor John Roberts claimed to possess "receipts" that would substantiate Trump's narrative.
Shortly after Trump's remarks, Roberts tweeted he had received a message from the president asserting he had indeed spoken with Newsom for 16 minutes, providing a screenshot of Trump's phone log to validate the claim.
"Here is the evidence," Roberts declared, unintentionally emphasizing that Trump's communication with Newsom was well before the President's Oval Office assertion of the call happening "a day ago."
The timestamp on the phone log indicates that the two calls made to Newsom occurred at 1:23 AM ET, June 7, meaning they took place late Friday night in California, days earlier than Trump's claims suggested.
This timeline discrepancy raised eyebrows and prompted further scrutiny of the narrative being pushed forth by Fox News.
Despite this evidence, Fox continued to frame the interactions in a way that aligned with Trump's assertions, omitting the critical details that contradicted his statements.
When Did the Call Take Place?
According to reports, Newsom had already been vocal about the call with multiple reporters, recounting a "very decent conversation" he shared with Trump, which did not include any discussions about deploying the National Guard in response to the protests.
This context, however, seemed overshadowed in the reporting by Fox News, as co-anchor Molly Line declared, "We're waiting to see if Gov. Newsom has a response to the president — essentially what he has there is the receipts for what he says is the call that was made."
How Fox News Is Covering It
During his primetime show, Jesse Watters offered a misleading edited clip of Trump's remarks in which he implied Newsom had lied about the phone call. "Why would Newsom lie and claim Trump never called him?" Watters questioned, furthering the network's narrative that aligned with Trump. In light of the developments, Newsom quickly responded on social media, retorting, "If only he had shown the right ones... Trump doesn't even know what day it is." Fox News continued to report the story as "Trump brings receipts he called Newsom amid L.A. riots as California gov claims there wasn't 'even a voicemail.'"