Gavin Newsom Whips Out Receipts to Prove Donald Trump Lied About Their Phone Call

The situation escalated as Fox News anchor John Roberts claimed to possess "receipts" that would substantiate Trump's narrative.

Shortly after Trump's remarks, Roberts tweeted he had received a message from the president asserting he had indeed spoken with Newsom for 16 minutes, providing a screenshot of Trump's phone log to validate the claim.

"Here is the evidence," Roberts declared, unintentionally emphasizing that Trump's communication with Newsom was well before the President's Oval Office assertion of the call happening "a day ago."

The timestamp on the phone log indicates that the two calls made to Newsom occurred at 1:23 AM ET, June 7, meaning they took place late Friday night in California, days earlier than Trump's claims suggested.

This timeline discrepancy raised eyebrows and prompted further scrutiny of the narrative being pushed forth by Fox News.

Despite this evidence, Fox continued to frame the interactions in a way that aligned with Trump's assertions, omitting the critical details that contradicted his statements.