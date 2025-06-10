Donald Trump Slammed for Claiming Gavin Newsom 'Caused a Lot of Death' During L.A. ICE Protests Despite Zero Reported Casualties
Donald Trump has once again spread misinformation from the Oval Office.
On Tuesday, June 10, the president was speaking to reporters inside of the White House about the ongoing anti-ICE protests happening in Los Angeles, as he fired shots at California Governor Gavin Newsom for the way he's been handling the situation in his state.
Protests broke out across the city amid ICE raids targeting Latino communities and workplaces — a result of Trump cracking down on illegal immigration in the months since he returned to office.
Donald Trump Shades Gavin Newsom
During Tuesday's press briefing, Trump was asked when the last time he spoke to Newsom was.
"A day ago. I called him up to tell him ‘you gotta do a better job,'" the Republican leader declared.
Trump went on to claim the governor was "causing a lot of death and a lot of potential death," however, there have been no reports at this time of anyone dying as a result of the protests in L.A.
Donald Trump Falsely Claims Gavin Newsom 'Caused a Lot of Death'
"If we didn’t send out the national guard, Los Angeles would be burning right now," Trump continued.
"Los Angeles would be not a lot different than what you saw take place in California and Los Angeles just a little while ago," the president added in reference to the devastating wildfires that ravaged through Southern California in January.
President's Mental Abilities Questioned
After a video of Trump's remarks went viral online, critics slammed the president while questioning his mental capabilities as the U.S. commander-in-chief.
"In a shocking moment of cognitive decline, Donald Trump blames Gavin Newsom for 'causing a lot of death' during the protests in L.A. — but there have been absolutely zero deaths. Is Trump unfit to serve due to his obvious mental difficulties?" one individual wrote alongside a clip of The Apprentice star's comments.
Donald Trump Branded a 'Liar'
"It’s not cognitive decline. It was an attempt at a lie," a second person argued, as a third similarly suggested: "I don't think that this is cognitive decline. I think this is him literally not knowing what is happening. He's guessing at the facts instead of getting actual briefings."
"He’s a babbling liar. The truth, facts and/or reality are irrelevant to Trump. He just vomits up whatever is rattling around in his broken brain, and the minions (including media) believe and repeat it. It’s pathetic… but America deserves this. Unserious people deserve an authoritarian loon," a fourth hater declared, while a fifth added: "Trump’s brain must be on permanent vacation if he thinks Newsom caused a lot of death. Commander-in-Confusion strikes again."