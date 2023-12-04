OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Stephen Amell
OK LogoNEWS

Stephen Amell Creates GoFundMe Page to Help Raise Money for the Family of Late 'Arrow' Crew Member Dave McLean

stephen amell arrow gofundme page
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 4 2023, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Stephen Amell is proving he's a real life superhero. After Dave McLean, a former member of the Arrow crew who passed away on October 9, the actor is helping out McLean's family by creating a GoFundMe page to raise money during this tough time.

Amell, 42, is providing long-term assistance to McLean's loved ones so they are financially stable in the years ahead.

Article continues below advertisement
steohen amell gofund me for dave mclean memorial
Source: gofundme

Dave McLean died on October 9.

"Hi there. On October 9th we lost Dave McLean, an invaluable member of the Arrow family. Dave is gone far too soon. His wife Linnea has organized a @gofundme — Believe me when I say that anything you can donate or even the simple act of sharing this post will make a difference. Let’s help out a family in need. Link in bio :)," the professional wrestler wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 3.

"A little less than two months ago we lost one of our original Arrow crew members, Dave McLean. Dave is survived by his wife Linnea and his two kids, and Dave is gone far too soon," he said in the video clip. "For reasons that are entirely preventable. Since Dave's passing, I've had the pleasure of corresponding with both his mother and wife. Linnea has organized a GoFundMe that I am trying to get out into the world. We've started the fundraising process, and I think we've done well so far. But if you have a moment today, click on the link that is in my bio or attached to this post, go read what Linnea wrote and any sort of donation helps, sharing this post helps because mental health is something that we should all be discussing. We miss Dave, the Arrow crew, the Arrow family, we love Dave, so that's it. Go check out the link, and even if you just end up sharing it, that's important, too. Lots of love, everybody."

Article continues below advertisement
stephen amell arrow gofundme page
Source: mega

The actor is raising money for the late crew member.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people praised Amell for being so kind. One person wrote, "I'm sorry for your loss my love, it's good that you help his family, that's why you will always be my favorite hero ❤️‍🩹," while another added, "God bless you for caring, Stephen! Mental Health should be more discussed. 👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

A third person added, "I’m sorry to hear of Daves passing away. My condolences to his family ❤️🙏🏼."

MORE ON:
Stephen Amell
Article continues below advertisement
stephen amell arrow gofundme page
Source: mega

Stephen Amell spoke out on Instagram about Dave McLean's death.

McLean's family is asking for help as they navigate their new normal.

"Dave was our shelter during life's adversities, but the weight of his struggles ultimately proved overwhelming. Now, as we navigate this difficult time, I find myself starting anew, grappling with the challenges of being a single parent after major surgery and attempting to provide emotional support to our children as they grieve.The world feels less colourful without Dave," the post on the GoFundMe page reads. "Dave's spirit lives on through the memories we shared. Despite the Herculean efforts he made to shield us from the hardships, we are left grappling with the aftermath of his untimely departure.In this time of adversity, we humbly reach out for support. Any assistance provided will help bridge the gap between this challenging present and the hope for a more stable future. We remain forever grateful for the compassion and generosity extended to our family during this difficult period."

Article continues below advertisement
stephen amell arrow gofundme page
Source: mega

'Arrow' ended after eight seasons.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

For more information on the GoFundMe page, click here.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.