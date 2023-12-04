Stephen Amell Creates GoFundMe Page to Help Raise Money for the Family of Late 'Arrow' Crew Member Dave McLean
Stephen Amell is proving he's a real life superhero. After Dave McLean, a former member of the Arrow crew who passed away on October 9, the actor is helping out McLean's family by creating a GoFundMe page to raise money during this tough time.
Amell, 42, is providing long-term assistance to McLean's loved ones so they are financially stable in the years ahead.
"Hi there. On October 9th we lost Dave McLean, an invaluable member of the Arrow family. Dave is gone far too soon. His wife Linnea has organized a @gofundme — Believe me when I say that anything you can donate or even the simple act of sharing this post will make a difference. Let’s help out a family in need. Link in bio :)," the professional wrestler wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 3.
"A little less than two months ago we lost one of our original Arrow crew members, Dave McLean. Dave is survived by his wife Linnea and his two kids, and Dave is gone far too soon," he said in the video clip. "For reasons that are entirely preventable. Since Dave's passing, I've had the pleasure of corresponding with both his mother and wife. Linnea has organized a GoFundMe that I am trying to get out into the world. We've started the fundraising process, and I think we've done well so far. But if you have a moment today, click on the link that is in my bio or attached to this post, go read what Linnea wrote and any sort of donation helps, sharing this post helps because mental health is something that we should all be discussing. We miss Dave, the Arrow crew, the Arrow family, we love Dave, so that's it. Go check out the link, and even if you just end up sharing it, that's important, too. Lots of love, everybody."
Of course, people praised Amell for being so kind. One person wrote, "I'm sorry for your loss my love, it's good that you help his family, that's why you will always be my favorite hero ❤️🩹," while another added, "God bless you for caring, Stephen! Mental Health should be more discussed. 👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
A third person added, "I’m sorry to hear of Daves passing away. My condolences to his family ❤️🙏🏼."
McLean's family is asking for help as they navigate their new normal.
"Dave was our shelter during life's adversities, but the weight of his struggles ultimately proved overwhelming. Now, as we navigate this difficult time, I find myself starting anew, grappling with the challenges of being a single parent after major surgery and attempting to provide emotional support to our children as they grieve.The world feels less colourful without Dave," the post on the GoFundMe page reads. "Dave's spirit lives on through the memories we shared. Despite the Herculean efforts he made to shield us from the hardships, we are left grappling with the aftermath of his untimely departure.In this time of adversity, we humbly reach out for support. Any assistance provided will help bridge the gap between this challenging present and the hope for a more stable future. We remain forever grateful for the compassion and generosity extended to our family during this difficult period."
For more information on the GoFundMe page, click here.