Meet Ash Reddy: The 25-Year-Old Booking Agent Taking Over The Music Industry

Ash has independently built his success and is now a well-known booking agent/talent buyer. He went from zero to owning one of the leading full-service Greek event companies, The Social Chair. He now uses his talent agency to help others in the music industry as he encourages the younger generation.

When Ash started The Social Chair, he was 19 years old. According to him, he has always loved event planning and wanted to share the fun with the world as he brings the party to you. Ash dropped out of college and began organizing events/parties in his neighborhood with no money.