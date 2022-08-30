Meet Ash Reddy: The 25-Year-Old Booking Agent Taking Over The Music Industry
A music booking agent’s role is probably one of the most challenging in the music industry, as you need quite a lot to break into the space. Booking agents are in charge of planning artist tours, securing sponsorships, and even scheduling interviews, so unless you are highly connected and have the right resources, it is hard to reach the top. But this didn’t stop Ash Reddy from achieving his goals. Ash shows that you can start from the bottom and build connections as you grow. You just need to believe in yourself, work hard, and not give up.
Ash has independently built his success and is now a well-known booking agent/talent buyer. He went from zero to owning one of the leading full-service Greek event companies, The Social Chair. He now uses his talent agency to help others in the music industry as he encourages the younger generation.
When Ash started The Social Chair, he was 19 years old. According to him, he has always loved event planning and wanted to share the fun with the world as he brings the party to you. Ash dropped out of college and began organizing events/parties in his neighborhood with no money.
His keenness for detail and networking/business skills helped him grow and launch The Social Chair. Today, The Social Chair is a multi-million dollar company taking over the music industry. The Social Chair is one of the top all-in-one event planning companies in the US, offering artist bookings, production, venue rentals, formals/away weekends, security, and transportation.
“Starting from the ground up can be difficult. It is discouraging and very stressful, especially when you don’t have experience, as most people want to work with established brands. As a young person, some will also not take you or your work seriously, and you have to prove yourself constantly,” says Ash. But this doesn’t mean it’s impossible to build a successful venture.
Ash’s advice to other young entrepreneurs, especially those in the music industry, is to invest in their brand. He emphasizes the importance of establishing a social media presence, networking, and persistence.
It has taken years of hard work and learning for Ash to get to where he is today. Ash explains that he had to research the music and event planning industries, which helped him identify the gaps and learn to be the best in these fields.
Ash has built a solid network, from DJs to security agents and venue owners. His company, The Social Chair, has private security licensed by the state of Texas and provides lights, sound staging, and fencing for any size event, ranging from 100 to 2,000+ people. They have also established relationships with different venue owners due to their consistent bookings, helping them negotiate a better deal for their clients.
At just 25 years old, Ash Reddy has taken over the music and events industries. Ash has successfully broken into one of the most competitive scenes, building a multi-million dollar company from the ground up. His story reminds us that nothing is unattainable if you put your mind to it.