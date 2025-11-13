'I'm Ashamed': Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Apologizes for Her 'Hurtful' and Racist Resurfaced Tweets

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole is saying sorry for her past racist and offensive comments that recently popped back up on social media. "I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for the hurtful tweets I posted so many years ago," she wrote in a Thursday, November 2, Instagram Story. "Seeing them resurface last week has been incredibly difficult, and reading them now, I'm ashamed that I ever thought or spoke that way."

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole Deletes Her X Account

Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram Kayla Nicole apologized after her 'hurtful' old tweets resurfaced on X.

"The woman I am today would never use those words or express those kinds of views. Over the years, I've seen firsthand how cruel and harmful online hate can be, and I would never want to add to that world of pain in any form," the "Welcome to the Pre-Game" podcast host continued. "I have since deleted those tweets and my X account entirely, because I refuse to keep that energy alive or contribute to a cycle of hate."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram Travis Kelce's ex admitted she was 'ashamed' of her comments and insisted she's a completely different person today.

"I take full responsibility for what I posted and I'm truly sorry to anyone I may have hurt," the model concluded. "My heart, values, and perspective are completely rooted in empathy, love and respect for others. I can't change the past, but I will continue showing through my actions who I've become and what I stand for today."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Her Old Tweets Resurface?

Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram;@killatrav/instagram The drama around Nicole began after she appeared to diss Kelce and Taylor Swift with her 2025 Halloween costume.

Nicole's offensive remarks popped up this month, not long after social media users accused her of shading the NFL star and his new fiancée, Taylor Swift, with her Halloween costume, as she dressed as Toni Braxton from her "He Wasn't Man Enough for Me" music video. After the allegations, she insisted she never tries to "tear" other women down, but the diss appeared to prompt fans to dig up her past tweets, which included a racist remark about Kobe Bryant's spouse, Vanessa Bryant. "Sum1 explain to me why kobe thirsty wife think she can b [sic] in front of all the players!? Sit yo no green card havin azz down. #thaafuuuuhh," the podcast host tweeted years ago.

The Podcast Host's Shocking Posts

Source: mega The football player and the model dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.