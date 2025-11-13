'I'm Ashamed': Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Apologizes for Her 'Hurtful' and Racist Resurfaced Tweets
Nov. 13 2025, Updated 1:39 p.m. ET
Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole is saying sorry for her past racist and offensive comments that recently popped back up on social media.
"I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for the hurtful tweets I posted so many years ago," she wrote in a Thursday, November 2, Instagram Story. "Seeing them resurface last week has been incredibly difficult, and reading them now, I'm ashamed that I ever thought or spoke that way."
Kayla Nicole Deletes Her X Account
"The woman I am today would never use those words or express those kinds of views. Over the years, I've seen firsthand how cruel and harmful online hate can be, and I would never want to add to that world of pain in any form," the "Welcome to the Pre-Game" podcast host continued. "I have since deleted those tweets and my X account entirely, because I refuse to keep that energy alive or contribute to a cycle of hate."
"I take full responsibility for what I posted and I'm truly sorry to anyone I may have hurt," the model concluded. "My heart, values, and perspective are completely rooted in empathy, love and respect for others. I can't change the past, but I will continue showing through my actions who I've become and what I stand for today."
Why Did Her Old Tweets Resurface?
Nicole's offensive remarks popped up this month, not long after social media users accused her of shading the NFL star and his new fiancée, Taylor Swift, with her Halloween costume, as she dressed as Toni Braxton from her "He Wasn't Man Enough for Me" music video.
After the allegations, she insisted she never tries to "tear" other women down, but the diss appeared to prompt fans to dig up her past tweets, which included a racist remark about Kobe Bryant's spouse, Vanessa Bryant.
"Sum1 explain to me why kobe thirsty wife think she can b [sic] in front of all the players!? Sit yo no green card havin azz down. #thaafuuuuhh," the podcast host tweeted years ago.
The Podcast Host's Shocking Posts
Another tweet read, "Imma need black people to stop trynna pull the black card all the time and modernize themselves to all their available opportunities TODAY."
"I confess a taken man is more attractive than a single one… iiddkkkk sumthin bout the competition smh," the star penned in another message.