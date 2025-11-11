Kayla Nicole Fires Back at Claim She 'Tears Women Down' After Targeting Taylor Swift With Halloween Costume

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole fired back at claims she took a dig at Taylor Swift with her Toni-Braxton-inspired Halloween look, insisting she's not in the "business" of throwing shade at other women. "As with anything, I think that people will try to project their own narratives," Nicole, 34, said during the Saturday, November 8 episode of her "Pre-Game" podcast. "I think it's very important to say this, in this moment, I am not in the business of tearing women down."

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole Turned Heads on Halloween

Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram Kayla Nicole made headlines for her recreation of Toni Braxton's 2000s hit.

Nicole turns heads on Halloween with her recreation of Braxton's look for her 2000s hit "He Wasn't Man Enough." The see-through outfit paired a chrome thong bikini with a metallic silver chain mini dress, and Nicole took things a step further by mimicking some of Braxton's iconic choreography.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Interpreted Kayla Nicole's Look as Shade

Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram Fans believed Kayla Nicole's look was shade directed at Taylor Swift.

Fans immediately translated the look as shade directed at Swift, 35, who is engaged to Nicole's ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce, due to lyrics like, "Listen, girl / Who do you think I am? / Don't you know that he was my man? / But I chose to let him go / So, why do you act like I still care about him?"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Engaged to Kayla Nicole's Ex Travis Kelce

Source: MEGA Kayla Nicole's ex Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift in 2023.

Nicole dated Kelce, 36, on and off from 2017 to 2022. After their split, the Kansas City Chiefs star moved on with the "Love Story" singer, whom he proposed to in August. The "Pre-Game" podcast host slammed backlash she faced about her costume, pointing out that the track holds a special place in her heart and was inspired by a close friend.

Kayla Nicole Defended Costume

Source: MEGA Kayla Nicole defended her decision to dress up as Toni Braxton.