Did Kayla Nicole Diss Ex Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift With Her Barely-There Halloween Costume? See the Risqué Look

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole was accused of targeting ex Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, with her racy Halloween costume. On Friday, October 31, the star posted a video that showed her dressed up in a similar risqué outfit Toni Braxton wore in the music video for her song "He Wasn't Man Enough."

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole's Racy Halloween Costume

"She’s an icon. She’s a legend," Nicole captioned the upload. "She’s @tonibraxton circa 2000. #Halloween25." In the clip, the media personality, 33, showed snippets of herself dressed in a barely-there chain dress, which was layered on top of a chrome thong bikini. She did several of the dance moves in the post and also included footage from the signer's original video.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Think the Star Was Shading Her Ex and Taylor Swift

Source: mega Fans think Kayla Nicole's Halloween costume was dissing her ex Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

Fans were quick to note the song choice and believed it was aimed at the NFL star, 36. "🗣️No sneakin dissing cause it’s LOUD & CLEAR😊," one person wrote in the comments section, while another said, "This might be the pettiest costume ever & I love it 😭🤏🏽." "THE SHADE!!! THE BODY!! We love it!!!😍❤️," raved a third admirer, while another said, "Imagine this being directed towards T.S. 😂😂😂😂."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @iamkaylanicoleinstagram The 'Pregame With Kayla Nicole' podcast host wore a skimpy costume to dress up as Toni Braxton for Halloween.

The lyrics are of a woman telling her ex's new girl that she's happy to have moved on. "Listen, girl / Who do you think I am? / Don't you know that he was my man? / But I chose to let him go / So, why do you act like I still care about him?" Braxton sings. "Lookin' at me like I'm hurt / When I'm the one who said I didn't want it to work / Don't you forget I had him first."

Article continues below advertisement

Did Taylor Swift Shade Kayla Nicole?

Source: mega Nicole and the athlete dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.

Nicole and Kelce dated on and off from 2017 to 2022. The following year, the athlete sparked up a romance with the Grammy winner, 35, and the two became engaged in August. Some people believe Swift's new track "Opalite" on her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, was a reference to the exes' romance. Lyrics rumored to be about their failed relationship included, "You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real / She was in her phone / And you were just a pose." Fans pointed to a video in which Nicole filmed herself and Kelce while he looked annoyed and asked if they could leave.

Article continues below advertisement

50 Cent Snubs Kayla Nicole

Source: mega;@iamkaylanicole/instagram 50 Cent admitted he didn't 'like' Kayla Nicole.