Did Kayla Nicole Diss Ex Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift With Her Barely-There Halloween Costume? See the Risqué Look
Oct. 31 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Kayla Nicole was accused of targeting ex Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, with her racy Halloween costume.
On Friday, October 31, the star posted a video that showed her dressed up in a similar risqué outfit Toni Braxton wore in the music video for her song "He Wasn't Man Enough."
Kayla Nicole's Racy Halloween Costume
"She’s an icon. She’s a legend," Nicole captioned the upload. "She’s @tonibraxton circa 2000. #Halloween25."
In the clip, the media personality, 33, showed snippets of herself dressed in a barely-there chain dress, which was layered on top of a chrome thong bikini. She did several of the dance moves in the post and also included footage from the signer's original video.
Fans Think the Star Was Shading Her Ex and Taylor Swift
Fans were quick to note the song choice and believed it was aimed at the NFL star, 36.
"🗣️No sneakin dissing cause it’s LOUD & CLEAR😊," one person wrote in the comments section, while another said, "This might be the pettiest costume ever & I love it 😭🤏🏽."
"THE SHADE!!! THE BODY!! We love it!!!😍❤️," raved a third admirer, while another said, "Imagine this being directed towards T.S. 😂😂😂😂."
The lyrics are of a woman telling her ex's new girl that she's happy to have moved on.
"Listen, girl / Who do you think I am? / Don't you know that he was my man? / But I chose to let him go / So, why do you act like I still care about him?" Braxton sings. "Lookin' at me like I'm hurt / When I'm the one who said I didn't want it to work / Don't you forget I had him first."
Did Taylor Swift Shade Kayla Nicole?
Nicole and Kelce dated on and off from 2017 to 2022. The following year, the athlete sparked up a romance with the Grammy winner, 35, and the two became engaged in August.
Some people believe Swift's new track "Opalite" on her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, was a reference to the exes' romance.
Lyrics rumored to be about their failed relationship included, "You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real / She was in her phone / And you were just a pose." Fans pointed to a video in which Nicole filmed herself and Kelce while he looked annoyed and asked if they could leave.
50 Cent Snubs Kayla Nicole
Rapper 50 Cent added fuel to the fire when he raved over Swift's romance with the Super Bowl champion in a recent interview.
"I like her boyfriend, too. I like the team. I like KC," the star, 50, noted, referring to the Kansas City Chiefs. "I like the whole thing."
"Do you like them together?" asked the reporter he was chatting with.
"I do, I do. I like it a lot better than the last thing [Kelce] had going on," quipped the actor with smile on his face. "Just a lot better."