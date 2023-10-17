Ashley Benson Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With Fiancé Brandon Davis

"The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it," she told Cosmopolitan U.K. "People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all."

"If gossip comes out and stories are completely false, what can you do?" she added. "I'm not going to sit out there and be like, 'This isn't true, this is what's really happening.' I usually keep my relationships private. You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."