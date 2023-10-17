Ashley Benson Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With Fiancé Brandon Davis
Just two months after Ashley Benson revealed she and Brandon Davis are engaged, the actress is pregnant with baby No. 1, an insider exclusively tells OK!.
“She’s around the four month [mark] and so excited to be a mom, she’s been eating really well and taking care of her body,” another source told Us Weekly. “Ashley’s family is also thrilled for her.”
“She wanted to start a family with Brandon. It was something that was extremely important to him and was vocalized from the very beginning,” the second source explained. “She initially wasn’t expecting to have kids at this time in her life but that changed after falling so deeply in love with him.”
As OK! previously reported, the Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, showed off her gorgeous diamond ring via her Instagram Stories on July 7.
"The love of my life," the oil heir wrote, alongside a photo of his lady's new bling.
She replied, “My best frienddddd, I love you.”
Benson also reposted Theresa Picciallo’s story where she was seen smiling while FaceTiming with the stunning piece of jewelry. “Our babies are getting married!!!!!!” @ashleybenson & @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to out best friends!!!” she wrote.
The pair first sparked dating rumors earlier this year when they were spotted at a basketball game.
"They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people," a source told People at the time.
From dating rapper G-Eazy to actress Cara Delevingne for two years, the model has finally found her other half.
“They’re head over heels in love,” a source told Us Weekly. “Ashley feels secure and safe with him.”
Benson previously revealed why she keeps her romances under wraps.
"The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it," she told Cosmopolitan U.K. "People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all."
"If gossip comes out and stories are completely false, what can you do?" she added. "I'm not going to sit out there and be like, 'This isn't true, this is what's really happening.' I usually keep my relationships private. You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."
Meanwhile, Davis previously dated Mischa Barton and Lindsay Lohan in the early 2000s.