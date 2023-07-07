Ashley Benson Is Engaged to Oil Heir Brandon Davis and Can't Help Showing Off Massive Diamond Ring
Ashley Benson is going to be a bride!
The Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, revealed she is engaged to her boyfriend, oil heir Brandon Davis, 43, via her Instagram Story on Friday, July 7.
The blonde beauty reposted her man's story, which displayed her new bling, writing, "the love of my life."
She replied, “My best frienddddd, I love you.”
Benson also reposted Theresa Picciallo’s story where she was seen smiling while FaceTiming with the new sparkler. “Our babies are getting married!!!!!!” @ashleybenson & @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to out best friends!!!” she wrote.
The duo first sparked dating rumors in January 2023 when they were spotted at a basketball game. It was later revealed the two were dating in February, People reported.
"They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people," a source told the outlet at the time.
The actress previously dated rapper G-Eazy, and there were rumors the two were engaged after she was seen with a ring on that finger. Prior to that, she was in a relationship with Cara Delevingne for two years.
Benson previously revealed why she keeps quiet about her romances.
"The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it," she told Cosmopolitan U.K. "People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all."
"If gossip comes out and stories are completely false, what can you do?" she added. "I'm not going to sit out there and be like, 'This isn't true, this is what's really happening.' I usually keep my relationships private. You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."
For her part, the model admitted she doesn't have any ill will toward Benson.
"I don’t feel like I've ever left a relationship so f****** up that it's been like, 'I never want to speak to that person again,'" she explained. "I just love all the people I was ever with and want the best for them, you know what I mean? I want to see them grow, see them happy."