Ashley Graham's Best Bikini Moments: See the Sizzling Photos!
Ashley Graham Stunned in a Cleavage-Baring Bikini
During a June 2024 yacht trip in Corfu, Greece, Ashley Graham put on an eye-popping display in a black-and-white string bikini top that exposed her cleavage. She also wore a matching patterned miniskirt, posing in front of a mirror before basking in the sun on the deck.
"Sunny days and smudge-proof lips thanks to @revlon’s Limitless Matte Lipstick 💋✨," she captioned the post to promote Revlon's lipstick collection.
She Outshined the Sun With Her Hot Bikini Looks
Graham filled her Mexican getaway with stunning bikini photos!
In one snap she included in the , the 37-year-old model flaunted her curves in a bright yellow triangle bikini top and matching high-waisted skirt-style bottom while enjoying the outdoor shower at Nobu Los Cabos.
Graham said in the caption, "Escaped to @nobuloscabos for a little R&R — a weekend filled with lazy afternoons by the pool, gourmet sushi, and cocktails... sign me up! Already planning our next parents’ getaway to the #Noburesidences! #NobuLosCabos 🍣🍹💫."
Ashley Graham Showed Off Her Bust
In another photo from her Cabo San Lucas vacation, Graham sizzled in a green one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline that emphasized her curvaceous frame. She paired the beachy ensemble with hoop earrings and a straw hat, adding a touch of glam.
Hotter Than Summer
Graham slayed when she lounged in a yellow bandeau top with a keyhole cutout, pairing it with a high-waisted bikini bottom.
A Stylish Way to Bask in the Sun
In June 2023, Graham uploaded a snap that showed her leaning back against a part of the boat with one arm extended upwards. She slipped into a pink bikini and a matching cover-up, finishing the look with sunglasses and a sun visor hat.
Ashley Graham Got Her Dose of Vitamin Sea
Graham lazed in the summer heat, accentuating her silhouette in a flirty micro-bikini.
"sent from my iphone," she captioned the June 2023 upload.
Staying Wild and Free
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl displayed her enviable frame in a bold red two-piece swimsuit during a sunny beach getaway in June 2023.
The World's Hottest Woman
"pics or it didn’t happen," Graham playfully captioned a June 2023 photoset. In the update from her South of France vacation, she donned a plunging patterned swimsuit, posing seductively near the yacht's hot tub.
Ashley Graham Rocked Her Red Bikini
Graham glammed up her sunbathing session in a red bikini, posing near a pool area during a sunny outing in August 2022.
She said in the caption, "sweet eats sweeter days."
She Turned Up the Heat
The body positivity advocate made waves in a sheer green minidress layered over a red and pink bikini, striking a pose while effortlessly radiating confidence in a .