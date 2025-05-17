or
Ashley Graham's Best Bikini Moments: See the Sizzling Photos!

ashley graham best bikini moments photos
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

From glitzy yacht trips to blazing photoshoots, Ashley Graham confidence in her bikini moments.

May 17 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Ashley Graham Stunned in a Cleavage-Baring Bikini

ashley graham best bikini moments photos
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham promoted Revlon's Limitless Matte Lipstick collection in the post.

During a June 2024 yacht trip in Corfu, Greece, Ashley Graham put on an eye-popping display in a black-and-white string bikini top that exposed her cleavage. She also wore a matching patterned miniskirt, posing in front of a mirror before basking in the sun on the deck.

"Sunny days and smudge-proof lips thanks to @revlon’s Limitless Matte Lipstick 💋✨," she captioned the post to promote Revlon's lipstick collection.

She Outshined the Sun With Her Hot Bikini Looks

ashley graham best bikini moments photos
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham uploaded photos of herself sporting different bikini sets.

Graham filled her Mexican getaway with stunning bikini photos!

In one snap she included in the , the 37-year-old model flaunted her curves in a bright yellow triangle bikini top and matching high-waisted skirt-style bottom while enjoying the outdoor shower at Nobu Los Cabos.

Graham said in the caption, "Escaped to @nobuloscabos for a little R&R — a weekend filled with lazy afternoons by the pool, gourmet sushi, and cocktails... sign me up! Already planning our next parents’ getaway to the #Noburesidences! #NobuLosCabos 🍣🍹💫."

Ashley Graham Showed Off Her Bust

ashley graham best bikini moments photos
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham shared snaps from her Cabo San Lucas vacation.

In another photo from her Cabo San Lucas vacation, Graham sizzled in a green one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline that emphasized her curvaceous frame. She paired the beachy ensemble with hoop earrings and a straw hat, adding a touch of glam.

Hotter Than Summer

ashley graham best bikini moments photos
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

She completed her sunny vacation with bikini photos.

Graham slayed when she lounged in a yellow bandeau top with a keyhole cutout, pairing it with a high-waisted bikini bottom.

A Stylish Way to Bask in the Sun

ashley graham best bikini moments photos
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham paraded her figure in her daring 'boat attire.'

In June 2023, Graham uploaded a snap that showed her leaning back against a part of the boat with one arm extended upwards. She slipped into a pink bikini and a matching cover-up, finishing the look with sunglasses and a sun visor hat.

Ashley Graham Got Her Dose of Vitamin Sea

ashley graham best bikini moments photos
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham wore an animal print bikini top for the outing.

Graham lazed in the summer heat, accentuating her silhouette in a flirty micro-bikini.

"sent from my iphone," she captioned the June 2023 upload.

Staying Wild and Free

ashley graham best bikini moments photos
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham showcased her figure while swimming in the ocean.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl displayed her enviable frame in a bold red two-piece swimsuit during a sunny beach getaway in June 2023.

The World's Hottest Woman

ashley graham best bikini moments photos
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham shared a glimpse of her romantic vacation with her husband, Justin Ervin.

"pics or it didn’t happen," Graham playfully captioned a June 2023 photoset. In the update from her South of France vacation, she donned a plunging patterned swimsuit, posing seductively near the yacht's hot tub.

Ashley Graham Rocked Her Red Bikini

ashley graham best bikini moments photos
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham shared the unedited, unfiltered photo of herself.

Graham glammed up her sunbathing session in a red bikini, posing near a pool area during a sunny outing in August 2022.

She said in the caption, "sweet eats sweeter days."

She Turned Up the Heat

ashley graham best bikini moments photos
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham has been advocating self-acceptance.

The body positivity advocate made waves in a sheer green minidress layered over a red and pink bikini, striking a pose while effortlessly radiating confidence in a .

