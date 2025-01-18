10 of Ashley Graham's Naked Pictures That Set Pulses Racing — See the Hot Snaps!

Even without a caption, Graham's February 2023 Instagram update conveyed an important message about body positivity. In the snap, the naked model showed her curves while clutching her belly.

In an April 2015 TEDx Talk, Graham talked about self-acceptance and highlighted the issues with the term "plus-sized model."

"I felt free once I realized I was never going to fit the narrow mold society wanted me to fit in," she said. "The fashion industry might persist to label me as plus-sized, but I like to think of it as my-sized."