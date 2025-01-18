10 of Ashley Graham's Naked Pictures That Set Pulses Racing — See the Hot Snaps!
Ashley Graham Enjoyed Some 'Me Time'
In June 2024, Ashley Graham uploaded a photoset that included a selfie, seemingly taken while she was showering outdoors.
"hot off the camera roll," she wrote in the caption.
Ashley Graham Constantly Promotes Body Positivity
Even without a caption, Graham's February 2023 Instagram update conveyed an important message about body positivity. In the snap, the naked model showed her curves while clutching her belly.
In an April 2015 TEDx Talk, Graham talked about self-acceptance and highlighted the issues with the term "plus-sized model."
"I felt free once I realized I was never going to fit the narrow mold society wanted me to fit in," she said. "The fashion industry might persist to label me as plus-sized, but I like to think of it as my-sized."
She Dropped a Heartfelt Reminder
"Made in the image of God," Graham wrote in the caption of a short video of herself posing in her bed with only pillows obscuring her discreet parts.
She also attached an image of what seemed to be a painting and the words, "See yourself with the eyes of God."
Ashley Graham Flaunted Her Growing Baby Bump… and Her Body's Imperfections
The mom-of-three covered her chest with an arm as she showed off her growing baby bump and stretch marks in a December 2021 Instagram photo.
She captioned the snapshot: "Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life."
Fresh Ashley Graham Just Got Out of the Shower!
The 37-year-old "nakie big girl" posed naked in a bathroom mirror selfie, with her arms covering her modesty.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ashley Graham Had a Hard Time Using Tape
In November 2018, Graham shared behind-the-scenes videos of herself trying to use black body tape..
"Kim [Kardashian] tried it. Cardi B tried it. I'm trying to tape. I… I just don't. I just don't know how this is gonna work," she said while recording a clip.
She spoke more about the experience in the second video. Someone then decided to take off the whole tape as seen in the last clip, freeing her one b---.
Ashley Graham Ditched Her Top
The body activist made hearts skip a beat with a topless mirror selfie.
Vacation Mode
"#coachella vibin'," she wrote in a poolside photo of herself, wearing only a bright red bikini bottom.
Ashley Graham Had a Good Time With Her Husband
Graham enjoyed an outdoor shower during a vacation with her husband, Justin Ervin.
City View
The Ashley Graham Project star raised her arms while facing the city, topless.
"I'm enjoying this weekend like.. 😜," she playfully wrote in the caption.