or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > ashley graham
OK LogoPHOTOS

10 of Ashley Graham's Naked Pictures That Set Pulses Racing — See the Hot Snaps!

ashley grahams hottest naked pictures
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Body positivity icon Ashley Graham often treats her fans to risque photos of herself online! See some of the hottest ones, here.

By:

Jan. 18 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ashley Graham Enjoyed Some 'Me Time'

ashley grahams hottest naked pictures
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham co-founded the coalition of plus-sized models, ALDA.

In June 2024, Ashley Graham uploaded a photoset that included a selfie, seemingly taken while she was showering outdoors.

"hot off the camera roll," she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Graham Constantly Promotes Body Positivity

ashley grahams hottest naked pictures
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham has appeared in different magazines, including 'Vogue,' 'Elle UK' and 'Glamour,' to name a few.

Even without a caption, Graham's February 2023 Instagram update conveyed an important message about body positivity. In the snap, the naked model showed her curves while clutching her belly.

In an April 2015 TEDx Talk, Graham talked about self-acceptance and highlighted the issues with the term "plus-sized model."

"I felt free once I realized I was never going to fit the narrow mold society wanted me to fit in," she said. "The fashion industry might persist to label me as plus-sized, but I like to think of it as my-sized."

Article continues below advertisement

She Dropped a Heartfelt Reminder

ashley grahams hottest naked pictures
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

She started modeling at the age of 12.

"Made in the image of God," Graham wrote in the caption of a short video of herself posing in her bed with only pillows obscuring her discreet parts.

She also attached an image of what seemed to be a painting and the words, "See yourself with the eyes of God."

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Graham Flaunted Her Growing Baby Bump… and Her Body's Imperfections

ashley grahams hottest naked pictures
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham wrote her memoir, 'A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like,' in 2017.

The mom-of-three covered her chest with an arm as she showed off her growing baby bump and stretch marks in a December 2021 Instagram photo.

She captioned the snapshot: "Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life."

Article continues below advertisement

Fresh Ashley Graham Just Got Out of the Shower!

ashley grahams hottest naked pictures
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

In 2019, she hosted 'American Beauty Star' Season 2.

The 37-year-old "nakie big girl" posed naked in a bathroom mirror selfie, with her arms covering her modesty.

MORE ON:
ashley graham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Graham Had a Hard Time Using Tape

ashley grahams hottest naked pictures
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham met Justin Ervin in 2009.

In November 2018, Graham shared behind-the-scenes videos of herself trying to use black body tape..

"Kim [Kardashian] tried it. Cardi B tried it. I'm trying to tape. I… I just don't. I just don't know how this is gonna work," she said while recording a clip.

She spoke more about the experience in the second video. Someone then decided to take off the whole tape as seen in the last clip, freeing her one b---.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Graham Ditched Her Top

ashley grahams hottest naked pictures
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin wed in 2010.

The body activist made hearts skip a beat with a topless mirror selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

Vacation Mode

ashley grahams hottest naked pictures
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

They became first time parents in 2020.

"#coachella vibin'," she wrote in a poolside photo of herself, wearing only a bright red bikini bottom.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Graham Had a Good Time With Her Husband

ashley grahams hottest naked pictures
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin welcomed their twin sons in January 2022.

Graham enjoyed an outdoor shower during a vacation with her husband, Justin Ervin.

Article continues below advertisement

City View

ashley grahams hottest naked pictures
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham is now a mom-of-three.

The Ashley Graham Project star raised her arms while facing the city, topless.

"I'm enjoying this weekend like.. 😜," she playfully wrote in the caption.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.