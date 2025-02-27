Ashley Graham Twerks in Tiny Yellow Bikini During Miami Trip: Watch
Ashley Graham is turning up the heat in Miami!
The model took to Instagram to share a fun “fit check” Instagram video from her vacation, but one look stole the show — a tiny yellow bikini.
Rocking a white crocheted cover-up, Graham struck a pose before slipping it off, revealing her vibrant swimwear that highlighted her curves. She gave the camera a twirl and twerk to show off the full look, then leaned in close and blew a kiss.
“#fitcheck Miami edition ☀️ the yellow hair clip was a paid actor,” she joked in the caption.
Graham kept the fashion moments coming.
She later stepped out in a white bodycon dress, accessorized with a boho bag, oversized earrings and block heels. Her husband, videographer Justin Ervin, even made a quick appearance, stepping into the frame to give her a sweet kiss.
She then turned up the glam in a long-sleeved, form-fitting dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, showing off her legs. For a more laid-back vibe, she rocked a black halter top tucked into flared denim jeans, cinched at the waist with a black belt.
Fans flooded the comments section with love.
“All of these looks are 🔥🔥🔥! You are gorgeous!!” one follower raved, while another asked, “Okay, but where can I find that yellow bikini?!”
“You look amazing!!! 😍😍😍,” a third gushed.
“Justin is the luckiest man alive!!!” another fan joked about her hubby.
With so many outfit inquiries, Graham responded, “Some of these pieces were vintage finds, but I did my best to track down as many as I could (or find good dupes for you guys)! Link’s in my bio — hope this helps! Some of these are from a while ago, lol 🤪.”
Graham’s post comes shortly after launching her newsletter, Ashley’s Inner Circle, a space where she connects with fans in a more meaningful way.
“I love my ride-or-dies, and I wanted to have a more direct, personal way to connect with them. Social media is great for sharing quick updates and pretty photos, but it’s not always the best place for deep conversation. I’d been craving something more real. Something more me. So, I started Ashley’s Inner Circle,” she told Inc. in January.
“With my newsletter, I can drop the filters (both literally and figuratively). I can share longer-form reflections on my family and career, deeper dives into my wellness routines (like my recent obsession with Korean skin care), and peeks behind the scenes that wouldn’t have the same impact on Instagram or TikTok,” she continued.
But beyond fashion and beauty, Graham uses the platform to promote self-love and a healthy relationship with body image.
“I’ve been very open about my journey with body positivity and the highs and lows of looking in the mirror over the course of my life. It’s been incredible to see how much my story has resonated with others; I’ve gotten so many messages from women who have told me that I’ve inspired them to love and accept themselves the way they are,” Graham shared.
“It makes me emotional! When I think ‘inner circle,’ I’m thinking about my worldwide audience. The newsletter has served as a really beautiful reminder that we’re all in this together, doing the best we can. And that we each have a responsibility to use our voices to make the world a better place,” she added.
Last year, Graham made headlines by walking in her first-ever Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Reflecting on the experience, she wrote on her website, “Speaking of confidence, it was an honor to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. I'm not gonna lie, I had mixed feelings about it. Growing up, it wasn't on my radar; I felt like Victoria’s Secret didn't care about women who looked like me. But I said yes because I wanted to represent those who don't typically see themselves on the runway.”
She knew the moment would spark strong reactions — both good and bad — but she has no regrets.
“I'm so glad I did it. I want young women to feel empowered in their bodies, no matter how different they look from the person next to them. No matter how much cellulite or loose skin, or how many children they've had. I did it for that young girl who needs to see someone like her in those spaces,” she concluded.