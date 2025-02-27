Ashley Graham Twerks in Tiny Yellow Bikini During Miami Trip: Watch

But beyond fashion and beauty, Graham uses the platform to promote self-love and a healthy relationship with body image.

“I’ve been very open about my journey with body positivity and the highs and lows of looking in the mirror over the course of my life. It’s been incredible to see how much my story has resonated with others; I’ve gotten so many messages from women who have told me that I’ve inspired them to love and accept themselves the way they are,” Graham shared.

“It makes me emotional! When I think ‘inner circle,’ I’m thinking about my worldwide audience. The newsletter has served as a really beautiful reminder that we’re all in this together, doing the best we can. And that we each have a responsibility to use our voices to make the world a better place,” she added.