NEWS What Is Ashley Graham's Clothing Size? Model Accidentally Reveals in Clothing Mishap Source: MEGA; @ashleygraham/Instagram Ashley Graham accidentally revealed her clothing size while modeling a brown faux leather jacket from her line at JCPenney in fresh social media photos. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 5 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Fans finally have an answer regarding Ashley Graham’s clothing size. The model, 37, revealed the tidbit of information when she modeled a brown leather jacket, designed for her new line offered at JCPenney, in a carousel post via Instagram on Friday, September 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Graham Accidentally Revealed Clothing Size

Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram Ashley Graham accidentally revealed her clothing size while modeling her new collection.

In the clip, Graham held the neckline of the jacket to the camera, revealing a label with her name and the size marked OX. OX is the size that follows extra-large, but is smaller than 1X. The size often corresponds to women’s size 14 or 16, but it does vary by manufacturer. “Sneak peak of some pieces from my collection (eeeekkk!!) ((am I allowed to show these yet? )) (((I can NOT wait to show you more!))),” she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Graham Unveiled New Clothing Line

Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram Ashley Graham modeled elements of her new line at JCPenney.

Graham makes a point of not speaking about her weight in the media, but JCPenney announced in April that the model was specifically tapped to create a line for full-figured women. “This is something I've dreamed about for a long time. JCPenney was a true champion for me right from the very beginning, giving me one of my very first opportunities as a model,” Graham said at the time. “Now, to see JCPenney boldly embracing their role as a fashion leader for all body types feels incredibly powerful and inspiring.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Graham Slammed 'Plus Size Model' Title

Source: MEGA Ashley Graham slammed the 'plus-size model title' early in her career.

With the line’s creation, she hoped that it would be a “meaningful step forward in making real, affordable fashion truly inclusive.” Graham previously spoke about her dislike of the “plus-size” model title in the industry and how she simply liked to be referred to as “a woman.” “I don’t know any man that has to do that,” she told WSJ. Magazine in February 2021. “But what motivates me to continue to talk about my body is that I didn’t have someone talking about their body when I was young.”

Ashley Graham Promised to Be Transparent With Fans

Source: MEGA Ashley Graham promised to be transparent with fans on social media.