or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > ashley graham
OK LogoNEWS

What Is Ashley Graham's Clothing Size? Model Accidentally Reveals in Clothing Mishap

Photo of Ashley Graham
Source: MEGA; @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham accidentally revealed her clothing size while modeling a brown faux leather jacket from her line at JCPenney in fresh social media photos.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 5 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Fans finally have an answer regarding Ashley Graham’s clothing size.

The model, 37, revealed the tidbit of information when she modeled a brown leather jacket, designed for her new line offered at JCPenney, in a carousel post via Instagram on Friday, September 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Graham Accidentally Revealed Clothing Size

Photo of Ashley Graham accidentally revealed her clothing size while modeling her new collection.
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham accidentally revealed her clothing size while modeling her new collection.

In the clip, Graham held the neckline of the jacket to the camera, revealing a label with her name and the size marked OX. OX is the size that follows extra-large, but is smaller than 1X. The size often corresponds to women’s size 14 or 16, but it does vary by manufacturer.

“Sneak peak of some pieces from my collection (eeeekkk!!) ((am I allowed to show these yet? )) (((I can NOT wait to show you more!))),” she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Graham Unveiled New Clothing Line

Photo of Ashley Graham modeled elements of her new line at JCPenney.
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham modeled elements of her new line at JCPenney.

Graham makes a point of not speaking about her weight in the media, but JCPenney announced in April that the model was specifically tapped to create a line for full-figured women.

“This is something I've dreamed about for a long time. JCPenney was a true champion for me right from the very beginning, giving me one of my very first opportunities as a model,” Graham said at the time. “Now, to see JCPenney boldly embracing their role as a fashion leader for all body types feels incredibly powerful and inspiring.”

MORE ON:
ashley graham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Graham Slammed 'Plus Size Model' Title

Photo of Ashley Graham slammed the 'plus-size model title' early in her career.
Source: MEGA

Ashley Graham slammed the 'plus-size model title' early in her career.

With the line’s creation, she hoped that it would be a “meaningful step forward in making real, affordable fashion truly inclusive.”

Graham previously spoke about her dislike of the “plus-size” model title in the industry and how she simply liked to be referred to as “a woman.”

“I don’t know any man that has to do that,” she told WSJ. Magazine in February 2021. “But what motivates me to continue to talk about my body is that I didn’t have someone talking about their body when I was young.”

Ashley Graham Promised to Be Transparent With Fans

Photo of Ashley Graham promised to be transparent with fans on social media.
Source: MEGA

Ashley Graham promised to be transparent with fans on social media.

In addition, she reaffirmed her promise to be transparent with her fans on social media.

“My brand is about confidence and owning who you are and being honest with who you are. I think that’s incredibly reflective of my Instagram, my YouTube, my podcast,” she told the outlet. “This is why I don’t post like the ‘perfect’ Instagram photos. I keep it real and raw constantly because I want [people] to know that there are women with cellulite, with back fat, with stretch marks.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.