What Is Ashley Graham's Clothing Size? Model Accidentally Reveals in Clothing Mishap
Fans finally have an answer regarding Ashley Graham’s clothing size.
The model, 37, revealed the tidbit of information when she modeled a brown leather jacket, designed for her new line offered at JCPenney, in a carousel post via Instagram on Friday, September 5.
Ashley Graham Accidentally Revealed Clothing Size
In the clip, Graham held the neckline of the jacket to the camera, revealing a label with her name and the size marked OX. OX is the size that follows extra-large, but is smaller than 1X. The size often corresponds to women’s size 14 or 16, but it does vary by manufacturer.
“Sneak peak of some pieces from my collection (eeeekkk!!) ((am I allowed to show these yet? )) (((I can NOT wait to show you more!))),” she wrote in the caption.
Ashley Graham Unveiled New Clothing Line
Graham makes a point of not speaking about her weight in the media, but JCPenney announced in April that the model was specifically tapped to create a line for full-figured women.
“This is something I've dreamed about for a long time. JCPenney was a true champion for me right from the very beginning, giving me one of my very first opportunities as a model,” Graham said at the time. “Now, to see JCPenney boldly embracing their role as a fashion leader for all body types feels incredibly powerful and inspiring.”
Ashley Graham Slammed 'Plus Size Model' Title
With the line’s creation, she hoped that it would be a “meaningful step forward in making real, affordable fashion truly inclusive.”
Graham previously spoke about her dislike of the “plus-size” model title in the industry and how she simply liked to be referred to as “a woman.”
“I don’t know any man that has to do that,” she told WSJ. Magazine in February 2021. “But what motivates me to continue to talk about my body is that I didn’t have someone talking about their body when I was young.”
Ashley Graham Promised to Be Transparent With Fans
In addition, she reaffirmed her promise to be transparent with her fans on social media.
“My brand is about confidence and owning who you are and being honest with who you are. I think that’s incredibly reflective of my Instagram, my YouTube, my podcast,” she told the outlet. “This is why I don’t post like the ‘perfect’ Instagram photos. I keep it real and raw constantly because I want [people] to know that there are women with cellulite, with back fat, with stretch marks.”