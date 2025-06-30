or
Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Curves in Cut Out Bathing Suit as She Explores Japan: Photos 

Source: MEGA; @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham showed off her curves in a cut-out swimwear while vacationing in Japan.

By:

June 30 2025, Updated 8:58 a.m. ET

Ashley Graham is turning heads in Japan!

The 36-year-old supermodel brought major glam on her recent trip to Mie Prefecture, and she made sure to document every sizzling moment via Instagram.

In a sultry mirror selfie taken inside a luxury bathroom, Graham rocked a bold one-shoulder black swimsuit with daring cutouts that highlighted every curve.

Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham posed in a cutout black swimsuit during her trip to Japan.

Later, she kept things cool and casual during an evening on the rooftop. Dressed in a relaxed white tank and breezy black pants, Graham sipped a drink while lounging on a sunken bench.

She wasn’t flying solo either, as her husband, Justin Ervin, joined her for the dreamy getaway.

In one sweet moment, the couple played Uno together inside their open-air villa, clearly enjoying their downtime.

Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram
ashley graham and justin ervin vacation
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

The supermodel spent time relaxing with her husband, Justin Ervin.

In another post, Graham turned the streets of Kyoto into a runway.

She slipped into a body-hugging black dress featuring a Venus neckline and thigh-high slit. She topped off the chic look with a structured handbag, bold hoop earrings and a pair of classic black ballerina flats.

“Japan pt ii,” she simply captioned the post.

Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham previously shared that her best travel tip is to connect with a local for the best experience.

Naturally, her fans couldn’t get enough.

“Wow looks amazing! 😍,” one gushed.

“You look so happy gorgeous ❤️,” another added.

“Japan 🇯🇵 is always a good idea,” one user chimed in.

Another joked, “Girllllll tone it down my husband follows you 😂😂❤️.”

Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram
Later on, she wore a silk bronze halter cowl dress with a plunging neckline for the OMEGA Aqua Terra 30 mm Collection event on June 18, held in the city, per Vogue.

Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham also attended a fashion event in Kyoto wearing a sleek satin dress.

In a past interview, Graham dished on how she and Ervin navigate vacations.

My husband and I vacation differently: I would love to drink a bottle of wine by the beach every day, all day, and he wants to go skydiving and jump out of airplanes. So we meet in the middle, and we end up on a boat or we go on a hike or something. I don't know if that's meeting in the middle for him!” she told Condè Nast Traveler.

Source: @omega/Instagram

As for her go-to travel tip?

“Find a local. Find a local that you love, even if it's word of mouth or a friend of a friend of a friend, because you will have the best experience,” she advised. "Yes, I like luxury, but I also like to just rent a car and go on my own. And when we were in Senegal [back in 2017], it was so nice — we stopped on the side of the road, we had tea with some of the locals, and we had some thieboudienne, [the Senegalese fish dish]. And the same thing in Ethiopia. "

“To me, one of the best things about traveling is getting to experience the culture and the people of the country that you're in. I love that,” she added.

