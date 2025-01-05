Ashley Graham Nearly Spills Out of Black Dress on 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Photos

Ashley Graham didn't shy away from showing off her curves while attending the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, as the television presenter wore a black ball gown with a plunging neckline.

Graham, who knows her way around an awards show, hopes she'll be a calming figure as A-listers enter The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., for the event.

“I just love people and I am always curious about people’s stories,” Graham told an outlet. “Obviously when you’re on a red carpet, you don’t get to go into the depths of why [somebody’s] there and all that, so it’s a little bit more transactional. So I just try to make it fun. I like being a little bit fun and goofy on a red carpet.”

“I know how these things feel when you’re getting ready, with the nerves and the photos, and you just want somebody there that’s a little bit disarming, that’s just going to have an easy, fun conversation where you can be yourself and vice versa,” she noted. “I like to be on the other side making somebody feel very good and happy about why they’re there.”