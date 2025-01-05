Ashley Graham Nearly Spills Out of Black Dress on 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Photos
Ashley Graham didn't shy away from showing off her curves while attending the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, as the television presenter wore a black ball gown with a plunging neckline.
Graham is hosting the red carpet show alongside Queer Eye star Jonathan van Ness.
Graham, who knows her way around an awards show, hopes she'll be a calming figure as A-listers enter The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., for the event.
“I just love people and I am always curious about people’s stories,” Graham told an outlet. “Obviously when you’re on a red carpet, you don’t get to go into the depths of why [somebody’s] there and all that, so it’s a little bit more transactional. So I just try to make it fun. I like being a little bit fun and goofy on a red carpet.”
“I know how these things feel when you’re getting ready, with the nerves and the photos, and you just want somebody there that’s a little bit disarming, that’s just going to have an easy, fun conversation where you can be yourself and vice versa,” she noted. “I like to be on the other side making somebody feel very good and happy about why they’re there.”
Graham often brings her bubbly nature to gatherings, but in the past, she had to work through awkward moments with celebrities. OK! previously reported Graham, 37, and Hugh Grant, 64, had a tense interview at the 2023 Oscars, as the latter appeared uninterested in chatting with the author.
"What was it like to be in Glass Onion? How fun is it to shoot something like that?" Graham enthusiastically asked Grant about the movie.
"Well, I'm barely in it. I was in it for about three seconds," the U.K. native said in a monotone voice.
"It still must have been fun, though. You had fun, right?" Graham questioned, to which Grant shortly added, "Erm... almost."
Despite Grant's demeanor, Graham maintained her professionalism.
"What are you wearing?" the activist asked, to which the Love Actually star quipped, "My suit."
At the time, viewers rushed to social media to highlight Grant's behavior toward Graham. "Why was Hugh Grant so rude?" one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Ashley Graham, along with the rest of us, couldn't wait for that Hugh Grant interview to be over."
Even though Grant appeared to be standoffish, Graham remained positive.
"I could tell he didn't want to be there, that was obvious," Graham explained in an interview. "Before we were chatting, he was very pleasant. Then we started rolling, and he was like, 'I don't want to be here,' and I was, 'OK, work with me! I get it! But, like, work with me?'"
"I was trying my hardest to be my nice, upbeat self, and he gave me what he had. I didn't get the Vanity Fair comment. My public school system didn't have that book, probably. It's crazy how viral it went," the Sports Illustrated cover girl recalled.
Graham spoke to Women's Wear Daily.