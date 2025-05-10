Ashley Park 'Excited' to Film Season 5 of 'Emily in Paris' in Paris and Rome
Ashley Park is absolutely thriving and she's about to take her talents back to Europe! The Emily in Paris star is gearing up for a jet-setting adventure as filming for Season 5 of the beloved Netflix series kicks off.
"It was recently announced that we start filming the season in a few weeks! I'm getting myself all packed up to head over to Europe for the summer months of filming. I can't wait for this season to show more of Rome and Paris — two cities that I've fallen in love with!" the 33-year-old actress told Life & Style.
Season 4 left fans on the edge of their seats after Camille (Camille Razat) threw a major curveball by calling off her wedding to Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) at the altar — leaving Emily and Gabriel's complicated feelings in the air while Mindy (played by Park) was heating up the Eurovision Song Contest preparations with her band.
As romance, tension and career twists loom in the air, Park promises that viewers are in for a wild ride.
"We're going deeper into these characters' journeys and I'm just really excited to explore more of Mindy's world — both personally and musically," she revealed.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While Mindy chases her pop dreams in Europe, Park has her own ambitions simmering — and they all point back to the Broadway stage. "I would love to perform in a Broadway musical again," the Tony-nominated talent confessed. "I've done five shows but it's been years since I've been back. Whether it's a classic revival or a new play, it would be a dream."
Despite the whirlwind fame that Emily in Paris has brought, Park remains remarkably down to earth.
"Filming the show was my first time ever spending time in Europe and it changed my life. But through it all, I still feel like myself just with a deeper appreciation for connection, peace and the people I keep close," she reflected.
And what's on the horizon? Park is daydreaming about something a little more adventurous. "Florence Pugh and I recently had a dinner where we were fantasizing about doing a Charlie's Angels-style movie together. We'd have way too much fun. If you asked me five to 10 years ago where I'd be, I could've never imagined this. So now, I just want to keep growing, keep discovering and continue bringing joy to others — in whatever form that takes."