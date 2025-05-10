Ashley Park 'Excited' to Film Season 5 of 'Emily in Paris' in Paris and Rome

Ashley Park is absolutely thriving and she's about to take her talents back to Europe! The Emily in Paris star is gearing up for a jet-setting adventure as filming for Season 5 of the beloved Netflix series kicks off.

"It was recently announced that we start filming the season in a few weeks! I'm getting myself all packed up to head over to Europe for the summer months of filming. I can't wait for this season to show more of Rome and Paris — two cities that I've fallen in love with!" the 33-year-old actress told Life & Style.