Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo Hard Launch Their Relationship With Romantic Vacation Snapshots

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo packed on the PDA during a recent desert getaway.

The Emily in Paris actor, 37, shared sweet photos with his lady, 33, from the desert in Slab City, Calif., on Wednesday, April 30.

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo just made their relationship Instagram official.

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo packed on the PDA during a recent desert getaway.

In the Instagram carousel, the pair walked side by side in matching jeans as they held hands. They later coordinated cowboy hats and smiled for a selfie while sitting down to eat.

Woodley donned a white blouse with a pearl necklace and brown shades, while her beau rocked a white sweater, jeans and similar sunglasses.

Throughout the photo dump, the actor published several candid moments of his new girl, whether sitting on colorful rocks, taking photos of an artistic mailbox or raising her hands in the air in front of a "Salvation Mountain" sign.

Bravo also added pictures of the surrounding scenery by itself, including a painted truck, a sculpture made out of mirrored shards and artwork comprised of several old-school TVs. He capped off the post with a stunning video of a sunset while overlooking a pool.

He captioned the post, "Howdy Slab City," with a cactus emoji.