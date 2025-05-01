Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo Hard Launch Their Relationship With Romantic Vacation Snapshots
Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo just made their relationship Instagram official.
The Emily in Paris actor, 37, shared sweet photos with his lady, 33, from the desert in Slab City, Calif., on Wednesday, April 30.
In the Instagram carousel, the pair walked side by side in matching jeans as they held hands. They later coordinated cowboy hats and smiled for a selfie while sitting down to eat.
Woodley donned a white blouse with a pearl necklace and brown shades, while her beau rocked a white sweater, jeans and similar sunglasses.
Throughout the photo dump, the actor published several candid moments of his new girl, whether sitting on colorful rocks, taking photos of an artistic mailbox or raising her hands in the air in front of a "Salvation Mountain" sign.
Bravo also added pictures of the surrounding scenery by itself, including a painted truck, a sculpture made out of mirrored shards and artwork comprised of several old-school TVs. He capped off the post with a stunning video of a sunset while overlooking a pool.
He captioned the post, "Howdy Slab City," with a cactus emoji.
Fans are all for the actors' budding romance.
"She upgraded so much with you!" one person commented, likely alluding to Woodley's messy relationship with her ex-fiancé, Aaron Rodgers.
"Shailene is wonderful, you make a beautiful couple," another social media user added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The duo first sparked dating rumors back in March when they went for a walk together in Paris. They were photographed hugging, holding hands and cuddling each other in matching green sweaters.
Bravo casually mentioned the status of their relationship on Thursday, April 3, at the Broadway premiere of Good Night, and Good Luck.
"Yeah, I'm really happy," he told People when asked about the Secret Life of an American Teenager star, without exposing too much.
Woodley previously opened up about her "toxic" relationship with Rodgers, which spanned from 2020 to 2022.
"I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry. It was not right. But it was beautiful," she shared in a December 2024 interview with Outside.
"I had a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022," she added, referring to the end of their engagement. "I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy. I really understood depression and anxiety and complete soul detachment."
Bravo tends to keep details of his relationships secret, but he revealed in a 2024 interview that he had just ended a three-year relationship with an actress.
"It’s so much pressure to be the best version of yourself. Every gesture is over-interpreted," he explained to C Magazine. "To stay sane in the industry, you need to turn it off, which isn’t easy when you’re with someone else in the industry."