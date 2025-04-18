Who's Back for 'Emily in Paris' Season 5? Meet the Returning Cast

After hyping fans as Emily's new Italian love interest, Marcello, Eugenio Franceschini will have a bigger role in the next season.

"Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance," Lily Collins said of Franceschini's character. "We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."