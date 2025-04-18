Who's Back for 'Emily in Paris' Season 5? Meet the Returning Cast
Ashley Park
Emily in Paris Season 5 will witness the return of fan-favorite cast members, including Ashley Park. The 33-year-old will reprise her role as Mindy Chen, Emily's best friend, in the next installment.
Bruno Gouery
Bruno Gouery will return in Season 5 as Luc, Emily’s co-worker.
Eugenio Franceschini
After hyping fans as Emily's new Italian love interest, Marcello, Eugenio Franceschini will have a bigger role in the next season.
"Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance," Lily Collins said of Franceschini's character. "We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."
Lily Collins
Emily in Paris would not be the same without Collins playing Emily Cooper.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Emily in Paris creator Darren Star teased Emily's adventures in Paris and Rome.
"Agence Grateau opened an office in Rome. They can be in more than one city, and Emily can spend time in Rome. She can spend time in Paris, too. She's not leaving Paris," he said. "We'll spend some time in Rome. But she did not change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome."
Lucas Bravo
Lucas Bravo will be back as Gabriel, the s--- and charming French chef, on Emily in Paris Season 5 — even after he previously expressed his frustration about his character's direction.
"The 's--- chef' was very much part of me in Season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I've never been so far away from him," he told IndieWire about his character "slowly [being] turned into guacamole."
Lucien Laviscount
Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie, will still be Emily's other love interest in Season 5 as he will rejoin as a series regular.
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu will also return, reprising her role as Emily's boss, Sylvie Grateau.
Samuel Arnold
Emily will still have her work friend, Julien (played by Samuel Arnold), by her side in the fifth season.
Thalia Besson
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thalia Besson will return as Genevieve.
William Abadie
Viewers will see William Abadie play his role as the perfume guy Antoine Lambert in the upcoming season.