OK Magazine
OK Magazine
Who's Back for 'Emily in Paris' Season 5? Meet the Returning Cast

emily in paris season cast returning
Source: NETFLIX

Camille Razat, who played Camille on 'Emily in Paris' in the first four seasons of the series, will not return for the show's fifth season.

By:

April 18 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Ashley Park

ashley park
Source: NETFLIX

'Emily in Paris' will start filming its fifth season in May.

Emily in Paris Season 5 will witness the return of fan-favorite cast members, including Ashley Park. The 33-year-old will reprise her role as Mindy Chen, Emily's best friend, in the next installment.

Bruno Gouery

bruno gouery
Source: NETFLIX

Creator Darren Star suggested Emily would spend 'some time' in Rome.

Bruno Gouery will return in Season 5 as Luc, Emily’s co-worker.

Eugenio Franceschini

eugenio franceschini
Source: NETFLIX

Netflix officially announced the fifth season in September 2024.

After hyping fans as Emily's new Italian love interest, Marcello, Eugenio Franceschini will have a bigger role in the next season.

"Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance," Lily Collins said of Franceschini's character. "We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."

Lily Collins

lily collins
Source: NETFLIX

Emily Cooper is 'not leaving Paris,' according to Darren Star.

Emily in Paris would not be the same without Collins playing Emily Cooper.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Emily in Paris creator Darren Star teased Emily's adventures in Paris and Rome.

"Agence Grateau opened an office in Rome. They can be in more than one city, and Emily can spend time in Rome. She can spend time in Paris, too. She's not leaving Paris," he said. "We'll spend some time in Rome. But she did not change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome."

Lucas Bravo

lucas bravo
Source: NETFLIX

Lucas Bravo previously expressed frustration with his character.

Lucas Bravo will be back as Gabriel, the s--- and charming French chef, on Emily in Paris Season 5 — even after he previously expressed his frustration about his character's direction.

"The 's--- chef' was very much part of me in Season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I've never been so far away from him," he told IndieWire about his character "slowly [being] turned into guacamole."

Lucien Laviscount

lucien laviscount
Source: NETFLIX

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 was split into two parts.

Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie, will still be Emily's other love interest in Season 5 as he will rejoin as a series regular.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

philippine leroy beaulieu
Source: NETFLIX

According to Lily Collins, the fifth season will show more of Emily and Marcello's romance.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu will also return, reprising her role as Emily's boss, Sylvie Grateau.

Samuel Arnold

samuel arnold
Source: NETFLIX

Camille Razat will not return in the next season.

Emily will still have her work friend, Julien (played by Samuel Arnold), by her side in the fifth season.

Thalia Besson

thalia besson
Source: NETFLIX

Fans noticed Camille Razat had a minimal appearance in the fourth season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thalia Besson will return as Genevieve.

William Abadie

william abadie
Source: NETFLIX

Camille Razat's name was noticeably missing from the list Netflix provided when it confirmed the cast for 'Emily in Paris' Season 5.

Viewers will see William Abadie play his role as the perfume guy Antoine Lambert in the upcoming season.

