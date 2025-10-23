'Excited' Ashley Park Teases Season 5 of 'Emily in Paris': 'There's So Many Things We Tackle'

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Park is just as thrilled about Season 5 of Emily in Paris as the fans are. "It was a fun surprise for me [to see the trailer drop on October 22]. The trailer only shows Rome. It feels like we filmed three movies because we have a lot that happens in Paris, and then obviously people know we went to Venice — and that's a whole different thing. It's Season 5, but there are so many new things we tackle and new places we see. I'm honestly excited," the actress, 34, exclusively told OK! during an exclusive preview of Genesis House’s newest fall installation — CHROMA: Tales Between Hues at Genesis House — exploring the world of Korean folklore, developed in collaboration with the starlet.

Source: @ashleyparklady/Instagram Ashley Park said she ate 'so much pasta' in Italy.

Looking back on the experience, Park, who plays Mindy Chen on the series alongside Lily Collins, who portrays Emily Cooper, said it "feels like we've filmed three movies." "I was watching the trailer and was like, 'That feels like forever ago!' I need to go back and watch some episodes," she quipped, adding that filming in Italy versus France was a different experience that included eating "so much pasta."

Source: @ashleyparklady/Instagram Ashley Park said she is 'excited' for Season 5 of the Netflix series to come out.

"It was just fun! Paris feels like when I come back to New York, it's comfortable, and when I was in Rome and Venice, I got to explore those places, and it was really cool to be in a different kind of culture," she continued of filming in the gorgeous European city.

Source: @ashleyparklady/Instagram Ashley Park plays Mindy Chen in the show.

In the meantime, the Broadway star is excited about her latest venture: unveiling CHROMA: Tales Between Hues at Genesis House, which she helped develop. "It feels really special to me. It feels a lot like I'm merging different parts of my life together. I think first and foremost, being Korean-American and getting to reflect on my Korean heritage and identity in a fresh and modern way is amazing. Genesis House lets me do that, and that's why I love them so much. I was not super familiar with this place — and I lived in New York for 10 years!" she said. "I'm eager to tell everyone about this space. They really respect the culture and heritage."

Source: @ashleyparklady/Instagram Ashley Park gave an exciting update on the new season.

"The last time I helped create a show of some sort in this neighborhood was on Broadway, so it feels very nostalgic in that way," she added of the special opportunity. "The Genesis House team really impressed me. We had a lot of meetings and a lot of preparation. It's a really unique kind of installation. I am super excited to have all these Korean folk tales and the five colors of Korean [white, black, red, blue and yellow] be infused in this experience. The best kind of art installation is when someone walks through it and can relate to it. I was drawn to this idea that emotion is a universal language — in the same way it happens with music or colors or lights. Every person has an association with those things."

Source: Zach Hilty/BFA.com Ashley Park hosts the launch of CHROMA: Tale Between Hues at Genesis House in New York City – October 22, 2025.

Over the years, the Only Murders in the Building star has embraced her heritage. "For a while, I was shy of that responsibility. I was like, 'I'm just an actor who is trying to do the best at my job, so do I even deserve to be a trailblazer?' It could be overwhelming, but it's something I am proud of," she said of being a role model. "It doesn't feel like a burden now. Even tonight, I want people to know about this. I am so proud, and it's really cool!"

Source: Zach Hilty/BFA.com The star is excited for people to experience the installation.