'Emily in Paris' Season 5: Cast, Plot, Filming Locations, Release Date and More
When Was 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 Officially Renewed?
Emily Cooper is about to face even more shocking twists and turns in her love life and career… in new cities!
Following the release of Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2, Netflix announced the hit series will be back for a fifth season.
"The cast and crew of Emily in Paris are thrilled to begin filming Season 5 in the Eternal City," creator Darren Star told Tudum. "From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can't wait to share where Emily's next chapter takes us."
Has 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 Started Filming?
In a May Instagram post, Netflix confirmed that filming for Emily in Paris Season 5 had begun.
"lights, camera, amore. EMILY IN PARIS: SEASON 5 is now in production!" the streamer hyped fans by sharing a sneak peek from the set.
Where Are the Filming Locations for 'Emily in Paris' Season 5?
After filming in Rome, production for Emily in Paris Season 5 is set to move to Paris, France, later in the summer.
"Emily's going to have a presence in Rome," Star shared. "It doesn't mean she's not going to be in Paris, but she's going to have a presence in Rome."
The team will also film in Venice from August 5 to 15, the governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, confirmed.
"This is extraordinary news, confirming how our region is increasingly attractive for major global audiovisual productions," Zaia shared in a statement to the Italian press.
The governor added, "It's a source of pride to see Venetian talent promoting their region and bringing the name of Venice and the Veneto to millions of homes around the world."
What Has the Show's Creator Said About 'Emily in Paris' Season 5?
In an interview with Deadline, Star assured fans that Emily's trip to Rome does not mean she will no longer return to France.
"She didn't change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome. She is working in Rome sometimes. Sylvie's company has an office in Rome. Emily's getting that on its feet," he said. "I don't necessarily think that it means a permanent — in my mind, it's definitely not a permanent —move to Rome. We're not leaving Paris."
It echoed what he previously told Tudum: "It doesn't mean she's not going to be in Paris, but she's going to have a presence in Rome."
Who Is in the Cast of 'Emily in Paris' Season 5?
Lily Collins (Emily) is back for Emily in Paris Season 5 alongside Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert) and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie).
Unfortunately, fan-favorite cast member Camille Razat will no longer appear on the series.
"After an incredible journey, I've made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris," she shared in an April Instagram post, announcing her departure from the show. "It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories."
What Can Fans Expect From 'Emily in Paris' Season 5?
While Netflix has not yet shared the synopsis for Emily in Paris Season 5, Star and Collins shared a glimpse of what's to come in the brand-new season.
"Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance," said Collins. "We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."
Meanwhile, the creator confirmed the fifth season will explore Emily and Marcello's relationship, adding, "I feel like they have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection. A lot of that's going to continue to play out next season."
When Will 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 Be Released?
Netflix has not shared an official release date for Emily in Paris Season 5 as of press time.