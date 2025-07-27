or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Emily In Paris
OK LogoPHOTOS

'Emily in Paris' Season 5: Cast, Plot, Filming Locations, Release Date and More

emily in paris season cast plot filming locations release date netflix
Source: NETFLIX

'Emily in Paris' goes to the Eternal City for its fifth season!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 27 2025, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

When Was 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 Officially Renewed?

emily in paris season cast plot filming locations release date netflix
Source: NETFLIX

Netflix ordered Season 5 of 'Emily in Paris' following the premiere of Season 4 Part 2.

Emily Cooper is about to face even more shocking twists and turns in her love life and career… in new cities!

Following the release of Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2, Netflix announced the hit series will be back for a fifth season.

"The cast and crew of Emily in Paris are thrilled to begin filming Season 5 in the Eternal City," creator Darren Star told Tudum. "From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can't wait to share where Emily's next chapter takes us."

Article continues below advertisement

Has 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 Started Filming?

emily in paris season cast plot filming locations release date netflix
Source: NETFLIX

Netflix released a short clip from the set of 'Emily in Paris' Season 5.

In a May Instagram post, Netflix confirmed that filming for Emily in Paris Season 5 had begun.

"lights, camera, amore. EMILY IN PARIS: SEASON 5 is now in production!" the streamer hyped fans by sharing a sneak peek from the set.

Article continues below advertisement

Where Are the Filming Locations for 'Emily in Paris' Season 5?

emily in paris season cast plot filming locations release date netflix
Source: NETFLIX

'Emily in Paris' Season 5 began filming in Rome, Italy.

After filming in Rome, production for Emily in Paris Season 5 is set to move to Paris, France, later in the summer.

"Emily's going to have a presence in Rome," Star shared. "It doesn't mean she's not going to be in Paris, but she's going to have a presence in Rome."

The team will also film in Venice from August 5 to 15, the governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, confirmed.

"This is extraordinary news, confirming how our region is increasingly attractive for major global audiovisual productions," Zaia shared in a statement to the Italian press.

The governor added, "It's a source of pride to see Venetian talent promoting their region and bringing the name of Venice and the Veneto to millions of homes around the world."

Article continues below advertisement

What Has the Show's Creator Said About 'Emily in Paris' Season 5?

emily in paris season cast plot filming locations release date netflix
Source: NETFLIX

Lily Collins posted a video from the first day of filming in Italy.

MORE ON:
Emily In Paris

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In an interview with Deadline, Star assured fans that Emily's trip to Rome does not mean she will no longer return to France.

"She didn't change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome. She is working in Rome sometimes. Sylvie's company has an office in Rome. Emily's getting that on its feet," he said. "I don't necessarily think that it means a permanent — in my mind, it's definitely not a permanent —move to Rome. We're not leaving Paris."

It echoed what he previously told Tudum: "It doesn't mean she's not going to be in Paris, but she's going to have a presence in Rome."

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is in the Cast of 'Emily in Paris' Season 5?

emily in paris season cast plot filming locations release date netflix
Source: NETFLIX

Camille Razat became the first original member to leave the show.

Lily Collins (Emily) is back for Emily in Paris Season 5 alongside Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert) and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie).

Unfortunately, fan-favorite cast member Camille Razat will no longer appear on the series.

"After an incredible journey, I've made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris," she shared in an April Instagram post, announcing her departure from the show. "It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories."

Article continues below advertisement

What Can Fans Expect From 'Emily in Paris' Season 5?

emily in paris season cast plot filming locations release date netflix
Source: NETFLIX

The cast shared what the series has in store for the viewers.

While Netflix has not yet shared the synopsis for Emily in Paris Season 5, Star and Collins shared a glimpse of what's to come in the brand-new season.

"Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance," said Collins. "We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."

Meanwhile, the creator confirmed the fifth season will explore Emily and Marcello's relationship, adding, "I feel like they have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection. A lot of that's going to continue to play out next season."

Article continues below advertisement

When Will 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 Be Released?

emily in paris season cast plot filming locations release date netflix
Source: NETFLIX

Paris will still be the central location of 'Emily in Paris' Season 5.

Netflix has not shared an official release date for Emily in Paris Season 5 as of press time.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.