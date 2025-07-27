'Emily in Paris' Season 5: Cast, Plot, Filming Locations, Release Date and More

Emily Cooper is about to face even more shocking twists and turns in her love life and career… in new cities!

Following the release of Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2, Netflix announced the hit series will be back for a fifth season.

"The cast and crew of Emily in Paris are thrilled to begin filming Season 5 in the Eternal City," creator Darren Star told Tudum. "From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can't wait to share where Emily's next chapter takes us."