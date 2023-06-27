Ashley Tisdale Admits Having Daughter Jupiter Helps Her and Husband Christopher French 'Stay Present'

After becoming a mom to daughter Jupiter in 2021, Ashley Tisdale admits motherhood has been a rollercoaster — but she wouldn't have it any other way.

"Sometimes her patience runs out, and you sit there and have to remember it's temporary. We teach her how to breathe in and out when she's frustrated, and we acknowledge her feelings. We're really present parents with her, and she also helps us stay present as well," the 37-year-old, who teamed up with Chase IHG One Rewards Credit Cards, to Launch "The Slowdown," a pop-up experience designed to inspire future travel, exclusively tells OK!. "It's one of those beautiful things about having a child is that I can have so many different things going on in my head or at work, but when I am with her, I am so in the moment. It's such a beautiful thing to experience."