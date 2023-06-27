Ashley Tisdale Admits Having Daughter Jupiter Helps Her and Husband Christopher French 'Stay Present'
After becoming a mom to daughter Jupiter in 2021, Ashley Tisdale admits motherhood has been a rollercoaster — but she wouldn't have it any other way.
"Sometimes her patience runs out, and you sit there and have to remember it's temporary. We teach her how to breathe in and out when she's frustrated, and we acknowledge her feelings. We're really present parents with her, and she also helps us stay present as well," the 37-year-old, who teamed up with Chase IHG One Rewards Credit Cards, to Launch "The Slowdown," a pop-up experience designed to inspire future travel, exclusively tells OK!. "It's one of those beautiful things about having a child is that I can have so many different things going on in my head or at work, but when I am with her, I am so in the moment. It's such a beautiful thing to experience."
When it comes to motherhood, the blonde beauty, who is married to Christopher French, shares she had to learn to adjust that her tot is constantly evolving. "You can't get too comfortable because then it changes," she says. "So, when you finally feel like, 'I've got this down,' it's something else. I've been in the business a long time, and I have always known what I wanted to do in life — it's always been the same thing. With being a mom, it's always changing, and it's hard sometimes because you have those amazing moments, but then there's hard moments where you're exhausted."
Now that her daughter is 2 years old, the actress is already experiencing the Terrible Twos. "Everything about her is sassy!" she quips. "I was looking at her in the hotel room last night, and I was saying to my husband, 'I am like just the way she walks with an attitude is so funny.' She was so sweet and now she has my personality! I'm just kidding, but she definitely does get it from me."
This past year, the Disney Channel alum "traveled a lot" with her little one — from Hawaii to New York, and she hopes to continue having Jupiter see the world. "We were traveling to New York and was on the plane for eight hours, and she was so good. I've been wanting to go to Europe with my husband ever since I married him, and now I think we can!" she exclaims.
Since Tisdale enjoys jet-setting, it made perfect sense for her to team up with Chase IHG One Rewards Credit Cards, to Launch "The Slowdown," a pop-up experience in New York City designed to inspire future travel.
"I love the idea of traveling, we have a pop-up here at Grand Central Termination, which is called 'The Slowdown.' The whole idea is that we have busy lives, so it's important for us to slow down. I'm someone who always talks about mental health and wellness, and travel is my favorite way to slow down and be present with my family and daughter. I love to travel, and I have the Chase IHG One Rewards Credit Card, and I know with every purchase I'm much closer to earning points — and closer to my next vacation!" she explains.
To visit the pop-up, head to Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal (89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017) on Tuesday, June 27, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.