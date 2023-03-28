Ashley Tisdale Will Encourage Her Daughter Jupiter To 'Follow Her Passions' If She Wants To Go Into Acting Or Showbiz: 'Nothing Is Stopping Her'
Though Ashley Tisdale's daughter, Jupiter, just turned 2 years old, the actress is already thinking about her future.
"I’ve been in the business since I was a toddler, so honestly, I’d love for her to have a 'normal' childhood, but that said, I’ll still encourage her to follow her passions. If she wants to go into acting or showbiz, nothing is stopping her," the 37-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with plant-based brand Sweet Earth. "It’s crazy, I really do see a lot of myself in Jupiter. It’s not her looks — there she takes after both me and my husband, Christopher French— but her facial expressions, vibes and her reactions that really make me feel like I’m hanging out with a mini me."
One of the favorite parts the High School Musical star loves about motherhood is hanging out with mom group, which includes Hilary Duff and Meghan Trainor. "I have some pretty awesome mom friends now and they all have little ones who Jupiter enjoys hanging with. Building a community for Jupiter, and for all of us, has been a really cool phase of life. Plus, I love to host and center community around food, so it’s been nice to have our crew over for candle-lit, outdoor dinners," she shares.
However, Tisdale is honest about the challenges, which include "finding work-family balance."
"I remember thinking, as a young 20-something, that trying to balance work and life was tough — but young me had no idea what it would feel like adding a kid in the picture. I whole-heartedly miss Jupiter after not seeing her all day while at work. I’m trying to find balance and am being patient with myself during busier moments, instead of letting the mom-guilt show," she states.
In the meantime, the blonde beauty, who loves talking about health and wellness, which is one of the many reasons she started Frenshe, is excited about partnering with Sweet Earth to help reinvent the way people look at plant-based eating and launch the brand’s new line of recipes.
"I love incorporating plant-based foods into my everyday life, and I often aim for one 100 percent plant- based day per week. Some days can be quite hectic for me, and their frozen meals are not only super quick and easy to make, but they genuinely taste amazing. My favorite is the Sweet Earth Mindful Chik’n – it’s so versatile, I can throw it onto anything. The Pad Thai and General Tso’s Tofu bowls are also some of my favorites," she says.
"Sweet Earth has evolved its variety of entrée bowls, burritos and pizzas with 15 new recipes to better reflect the needs of today’s plant-based consumer. According to new research by Sweet Earth, 34 percent of U.S. adults who stopped eating plant-based 2 plus years ago did so due to bad taste and texture — but 58 percent said better taste would woo them back. Flavor alone is so important to enjoying meals. It’s exciting to partner with Sweet Earth to inspire others to re-invent the way they do plant-based by hosting an exclusive plant-forward dining experience and sweepstakes for a chance to attend," she adds.
- It's Galentine's Day! From Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox To Snooki & JWoww — Celebrate Girl Power With Our Favorite Celebrity Besties : Photos
- Meghan Markle, Ashley Tisdale, Emily Ratajkowski & More: See The Celebs Who Welcomed Babies In 2021
- The Cool Aunt! Vanessa Hudgens Wears Glassons Cow-Print Jeans While Meeting BFF Ashley Tisdale's Daughter Jupiter — Get The Look
From acting to running her own business, Tisdale has come a long way — and she is looking forward to what the future holds.
"It’s wild to think of all the projects I’ve worked on, on-screen and off-screen. It’s been really special to launch Frenshe and most-recently Frens(he). Working with my husband on this expansion has been a really cool and vulnerable experience. There’s a lot more that I want to accomplish, but I’m still learning to balance motherhood with entrepreneurship with producing a new series. So for now, I’m soaking it all in and excited to see these continue to come to fruition," she notes.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Sweet Earth Veggie Come Back sweepstakes will be live from March 28 through April 6, giving one grand prize winner a trip for them and one guest to Los Angeles to attend an exclusive plant-forward dining experience that Tisdale is hosting with Sweet Earth on April 26, inclusive of air transportation and hotel accommodations. In addition to the grand prize, nine winners and their plus-ones will have the opportunity to attend as well. Fans can visit the VeggieComeBack.com for more information and to enter the sweepstakes.*
*No purchase necessary. First Prizes do not include transportation, accommodations, or any other incidental expenses. Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 4/6/23. For official rules, visit: veggiecomeback.com.