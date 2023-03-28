Ashley Tisdale Will Encourage Her Daughter Jupiter To 'Follow Her Passions' If She Wants To Go Into Acting Or Showbiz: 'Nothing Is Stopping Her'

Though Ashley Tisdale's daughter, Jupiter, just turned 2 years old, the actress is already thinking about her future.

"I’ve been in the business since I was a toddler, so honestly, I’d love for her to have a 'normal' childhood, but that said, I’ll still encourage her to follow her passions. If she wants to go into acting or showbiz, nothing is stopping her," the 37-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with plant-based brand Sweet Earth. "It’s crazy, I really do see a lot of myself in Jupiter. It’s not her looks — there she takes after both me and my husband, Christopher French— but her facial expressions, vibes and her reactions that really make me feel like I’m hanging out with a mini me."