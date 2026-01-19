Ashton Kutcher Addresses Longstanding Rumor That He and Wife Mila Kunis Don’t Shower: 'Craziest Thing of All Time'

Article continues below advertisement

Ashton Kutcher has had enough of rumors about his alleged poor hygiene. In a Monday, January 19, interview, the actor, 47, shut down a 2021 debate surrounding whether he and his wife, Mila Kunis, shower.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have two kids.

“It was the craziest thing of all time. We made a comment at one point, and people were like, ‘Does he stink? Does he smell?’” he recalled. "There was a comment on a podcast, so long ago… and people are like, 'They don't shower.' I'm like, 'I shower, I go to the gym, I shower.'" Kutcher’s The Beauty costar Anthony Ramos asserted, "I can confirm my boy showers."

Ashton Kutcher Admitted He Only Showers With Bar Soap

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis got married in 2015.

During a July 2021 episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast, the 47-year-old revealed, “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that just delivers every time. Nothing else.” Host Dax Shepard was appalled: “You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day. It’s insane.” “I can’t believe I’m in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught you to not wash?” co-host Monica Padman added.

Ashton Kutcher 'didn't have hot water growing up.'

Kutcher claimed he “didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so [he] didn’t shower very much anyway.” “When I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever,” Padman said. Kutcher shares a similar philosophy when it comes to his kids. “Here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” he explained.

Ashton Kutcher Has 'Never Loved Anyone' More Than His Daughter

Ashton Kutcher is a proud 'girl dad.'