Ashton Kutcher Addresses Longstanding Rumor That He and Wife Mila Kunis Don’t Shower: 'Craziest Thing of All Time'
Jan. 19 2026, Published 11:24 a.m. ET
Ashton Kutcher has had enough of rumors about his alleged poor hygiene.
In a Monday, January 19, interview, the actor, 47, shut down a 2021 debate surrounding whether he and his wife, Mila Kunis, shower.
“It was the craziest thing of all time. We made a comment at one point, and people were like, ‘Does he stink? Does he smell?’” he recalled. "There was a comment on a podcast, so long ago… and people are like, 'They don't shower.' I'm like, 'I shower, I go to the gym, I shower.'"
Kutcher’s The Beauty costar Anthony Ramos asserted, "I can confirm my boy showers."
Ashton Kutcher Admitted He Only Showers With Bar Soap
During a July 2021 episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast, the 47-year-old revealed, “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that just delivers every time. Nothing else.”
Host Dax Shepard was appalled: “You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day. It’s insane.”
“I can’t believe I’m in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught you to not wash?” co-host Monica Padman added.
Kutcher claimed he “didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so [he] didn’t shower very much anyway.”
“When I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever,” Padman said.
Kutcher shares a similar philosophy when it comes to his kids.
“Here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” he explained.
Ashton Kutcher Has 'Never Loved Anyone' More Than His Daughter
The No Strings Attached alum shares children Wyatt, 11, and Dimitri, 9, with Kunis, 42.
He gushed over being a “girl dad” during a September 2024 episode of the “Throwbacks” podcast.
"I don't know if it equates to being a girl dad or it equates to her being my first, but when I had my daughter, I had never been so in love in my entire life," Kutcher said. "And Mila and I talked about it a lot. Like, I've never loved anyone this much. Ever."
The TV star added, "My son, I'm always like, 'Yeah, let's go for it.' Like yesterday, we're popping wheelies on a bicycle in the driveway or it's like, 'See if you can jump down four stairs.' My daughter, I just want to protect her. When my son cries, I'm like, 'All right, what did we learn? Let's move on.' But when my daughter cries, my heart is out of my body and I can't put it back in.”