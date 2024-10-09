Mila Kunis Says It's 'Humanly Impossible' for Her to 'Worry More' While Raising 2 Kids With Husband Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis might be a famous actress — but she's just like every other mom when it comes to parenting.
The 41-year-old revealed the hardest parts of raising two kids with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, during a joint red carpet interview with her costar Michael Keaton at the premiere of their new film Goodrich on Tuesday, October 8.
As a mom to her and Kutcher's daughter, Wyatt, 10, and son, Dimitri, 7, Kunis admitted it would be "humanly impossible for me to worry more" while speaking with a reporter about the struggles of motherhood.
When Keaton warned being a grandparent brings just the same amount —if not more — worry, Kunis was taken aback, as she confessed: "If that’s the case, I will self-combust."
"I worry about my children all the time, Michael," she reiterated. "Ashton says I [imagine] the the worst of everything all the time. I account for the escape plan all the time."
While speaking with a reporter from another news outlet on the red carpet, Kunis — who tied the knot with her That '70s Show costar in 2015 — shared the secret to her and Kutcher's successful marriage.
"I still feel like we're very young and we feel very young. I think that's where the spark is," the Friends With Benefits actress explained, noting the fact they "laugh at everything" helps, too.
As she and Kutcher approach a decade of marriage, Kunis can, of course, recognize the milestone, however, she doesn't see it as too impressive of an anniversary.
"It's only 10 years," the Black Swan star declared. "It's not really that long. I look at my parents, and they've been together for 50. That's long."
While Kunis and Kutcher didn't tie the knot until 2015, they first met on the set of That '70s Show in August 1998 before going on to play each other's on-screen love interests through the sitcom's conclusion in 2006.
Kunis, then 14, starred as Jackie Burkhart, while Kutcher, then 20, played the role of Michael Kelso.
In 2005, Kutcher married actress Demi Moore, though they announced their separation six years later.
Kunis and Kutcher eventually reconnected at the Golden Globe Awards in 2012 and started casually dating shortly after. By April of that same year, the Bad Moms actress reportedly moved in with her man, and by that December, the couple made their first public appearance together.
The Two and a Half Men actor went on to pop the question in February 2014. Shortly after the engagement, Kunis confirmed she was pregnant with her and Kutcher's first child during a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
