Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Bashed For Not Leaving Their Children An Inheritance: 'The Only Rich Kids Missing Out On Nepo Money'

“I’m not setting up a trust for them,” Kutcher said in a 2018 interview on Dax Shepherd's "Armchair Expert" podcast. “We’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things. My kids are living a really privileged life, and they don’t even know it. And they’ll never know it because this is the only one that they’ll know."

After the report resurfaced, people couldn't help but weigh in on the situation.

“Imagine being lucky enough to be born into wealth and your parents tell you ‘WE’RE rich, not you.’ lmao,” one fan tweeted before another added, "I get the instinct to be repelled by ostentatious displays of wealth but there is really absolutely nothing admirable about refusing to let your children reap the fruits of your labor sorry. If not for your children then for who."