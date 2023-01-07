OK Magazine
Ashton Kutcher Appears All Smiles During Solo Outing After Health Woes Revealed

ashtonk pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 6 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Actor Ashton Kutcher seemingly kicked off 2023 on a happy note — if his recent outing is any indication!

On Thursday, January 5, the No Strings Attached appeared to be all smiles during a solo, afternoon outing in Los Angeles, Calif.

ashtonk
Source: mega

The star looked cozy and comfortable amid the rainy weather, donning a beige shirt under black Nike sweater with a pair of dark green jeans and matching sneakers. The dad-of-two completed the look with a red baseball cap.

Kutcher’s SoCal outing comes weeks after he got candid about his recent health woes, detailing his struggles with vasculitis, a rare autoimmune disorder the Dude, Where’s My Car? alum said seriously hindered his hearing, vision and balance three years ago.

ashtonk
Source: mega

"I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," Kutcher recalled of his condition during an appearance on Paramount +’s The Checkup with Dr. David Agus last summer.

The condition, he told the host, "knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk."

This impact on his balance, as well as his vision, seemingly altered his entire outlook when it came to his health.

ashtonkutcher mila
Source: mega

"There's a standard you become accustomed to in your life, like being able to see clearly," Kutcher recalled. "And then suddenly you can't see, like you have this occlusion and you can't see. And then, you're like, 'Why are you not f**king talking louder, because I can't hear you?' You want to reclaim the health that you once had."

Alongside his team of doctors, it seems Kutcher had a supportive partner in helping his health get back on track — his longtime love and That ‘70s Show costar, wife Mila Kunis.

Source: OK! Magazine

"I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said of Kunis during the pair’s recent sit-down. "Just curled up there by your side. It was a beautiful thing to watch."

And it seems Kutcher agrees. "She's the best," he quipped.

Daily Mail previously reported on Kutcher’s solo day on the town.

