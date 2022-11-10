Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Step Out In Coordinated Athleisure Wear After Actor Completes NYC Marathon

Kutcher had another reason to give the jog his all, revealing his and Kunis' 5-year-old son, Dimitri, made him an adorable promise. "My son told me if I get first, second or third place that he’s going to buy me a puppy," he revealed prior to the big day. "I don’t have the heart to tell him that there’s not a chance that I’m winning this thing, so I’m going out there to win it."

Regardless of where he wanted to place in the rankings, Kunis, 36, their daughter Wyatt, 8, and their son all came out to watch the Iowa native show off his athletic prowess.

