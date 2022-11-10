Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Step Out In Coordinated Athleisure Wear After Actor Completes NYC Marathon
It looks like Ashton Kutcher didn't need long to recover from the NYC Marathon! Just two days after the actor completed the 26.2-mile race, he was back in athletic attire while grabbing a cup of Joe with wife Mila Kunis, who happened to match his aesthetic.
On Tuesday, November 8, the dad-of-two stepped out in Los Angeles clad in a black long-sleeve shirt that repped his nonprofit, Thorn, in addition to black Nike shorts and a pair of sneakers, while his leading lady donned a black hooded sweatshirt, black bike shorts and a pair of kicks.
While the That '70s Show hunk, 44, enjoyed participating in the run, he doesn't plan on pounding the pavement again anytime soon — if ever.
"As of now, absolutely not. For no other reason than the injuries are real," he quipped when asked if he would run another marathon. "I’ve got a bunch of people that I’ve asked to recommend to me that I don’t do it again."
Kutcher, who raised $1 million for his nonprofit when he teamed up with Peloton for the event, also explained what motivated him to join the race in the first palce.
"I keep putting the faces of these kids that I’ve seen through the last 10 years of cases we’ve worked on at the other end of that [finish] line," the movie star shared of what he's experienced working with Thorn. "Just knowing that I can get to them, and we can get to them, that’s pretty motivating."
Kutcher had another reason to give the jog his all, revealing his and Kunis' 5-year-old son, Dimitri, made him an adorable promise. "My son told me if I get first, second or third place that he’s going to buy me a puppy," he revealed prior to the big day. "I don’t have the heart to tell him that there’s not a chance that I’m winning this thing, so I’m going out there to win it."
Regardless of where he wanted to place in the rankings, Kunis, 36, their daughter Wyatt, 8, and their son all came out to watch the Iowa native show off his athletic prowess.
Daily Mail obtained the photos of the couple's coffee run while the New York Times talked to the star about the marathon.