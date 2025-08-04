Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Pack on the PDA in Rare Outing at Backstreet Boys Concert: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are still crazy about each other!

The longtime couple had a date night to remember at the Backstreet Boys’ Into the Millennium summer residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, and fans caught every sweet moment.

In a fan-shot video from the sold-out concert on Saturday, August 2, the duo danced together in the VIP pit to the boy band’s hit "I Want It That Way." The pair looked totally into the moment — facing each other, goofing off and sharing some subtle but romantic PDA. At one point, Kutcher placed his hands on Kunis' waist and gently caressed her face as he leaned in close.

For their outfits, the couple kept it simple but coordinated, both rocking white tops and gray pants.

Source: @michaelshawnmccabe/Instagram Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis danced at a Backstreet Boys concert.

Naturally, social media had opinions.

“They’re so cringe. I thought they were canceled 😑,” one person commented, while another pointed out how Kutcher was previously associated with the disgraced music mogul, writing, “This would’ve been so cute if they weren’t knee deep in [Sean] "Diddy" [Combs] s---,” another chimed in. “They would be the best couple in Hollywood if they didn’t have MASSIVE skeletons in their closets,” a third wrote. Someone else asked, “Okay, what PR firm wrote this?” while another added, “Cringe, and who cares about them?”

Source: @michaelshawnmccabe The couple tied the knot in 2015.

Despite the shade, Kutcher and Kunis have come a long way since appearing on That '70s Show. The actress was just 14 when she started playing Jackie Burkhart, while Kutcher, who was only 20 years old, played Michael Kelso, her on-screen boyfriend. In 2005, Kutcher married Demi Moore, but the couple split six years later. He later reconnected with Kunis at the 2012 Golden Globes, and things took off from there. She reportedly moved in that same year, and by the end of 2012, they made their first official public appearance as a couple.

Kutcher proposed in early 2014, and shortly after, Kunis confirmed she was pregnant during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and now share two children.

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher's past connections to Sean 'Diddy' Combs have sparked online backlash.

Still, recent backlash hasn’t let up, especially after speculation surfaced tying Kutcher to some of Combs' controversial past events.

In a 2019 Hot Ones interview, Kutcher shared how his friendship with Combs began. "It started over Punk’d cause he's like, 'Yo, you can't punk me.' I was like, 'I don't know what to tell you, everybody's on the table.' So, that started our conversation," he said.

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher was previously tied to Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

That relationship later led to Kutcher being part of Combs’ Guess Who cast. “Our friendship has made me realize that people are becoming comfortable with something that's still very uncomfortable,” he said in 2006. “When I was hanging out with Sean, people couldn't comprehend why this Iowa farm lad was associating with this hip-hop tycoon from New York... If he was a white hip hop artist from New York, nobody would have batted an eye.”

When asked specifically about Combs’ infamous parties, Kutcher kept it vague, saying, "I've got a lot I can't tell." Now, in the wake of the embattled exec's arrest and mounting accusations, the actor has remained quiet.