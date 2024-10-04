Ashton Kutcher Is 'Seriously Concerned' About Getting 'Dragged' Into Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ 'Ugly Mess' as Scandal Worsens: Source
Ashton Kutcher may be regretting his party boy past.
According to a source, the actor is worried his ties to Sean "Diddy" Combs could come back to bite him in the wake of the mogul's arrest and scandal.
"Ashton is seriously concerned about getting dragged into his ugly mess," the insider spilled to a news outlet. "People are outraged, and they want answers."
As OK! reported, the disgraced rapper was arrested last month on trafficking and racketeering charges, and since then, more sexual abuse claims against him have come out.
While the father-of-seven plead not guilty, a second insider noted, "Ashton could very well be hauled in to testify against Diddy."
Though it's unclear if the two stars are still friends, there are several photos of the duo hanging out together over the years. Even worse, when the That '70s Show alum was on Hot Ones in 2019, he admitted of attending Combs' parties, "I’ve got a lot I can’t tell."
While it's not known what the dad-of-two was referring to, it's come to light that Combs hosted "freak offs" at his home where he forced people to engaged in sexual acts while he recorded them. It's not known whether those activities also went down at Diddy's star-studded bashes.
The second source claimed Kutcher's connection to Diddy has wife Mila Kunis "wondering what he was thinking by associating with a guy like that."
As OK! reported, on Monday, October 1, attorney Tony Buzbee stated in a press conference that Combs was now being accused of sexual assault from more than 120 individuals.
Buzbee claimed that one victim was drugged with a horse tranquilizer at a Diddy party, noting that many of his victims were young people trying to get a start in showbiz.
"I quit the industry because of what Sean Combs did to me," the lawyer stated on an anonymous person's behalf. "We are pursuing this, asking you to support this effort, to encourage witnesses and victims to come forward, bring your evidence, so we can continue to break down this wall of silence. We can continue to have this story heard."
"This type of sexual assault, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation should never happen. This should have never been allowed to go on for so long. If you're one of those individuals, I ask you to reach out," he added. "If you're someone who witnessed these events, I ask you to reach out."
In Touch Weekly reported on Kutcher worrying about being dragged into Combs' scandal.