Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Ashton Kutcher's 20-Year Friendship

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Ashton Kutcher's friendship immediately formed after they met on the set of Punk'd, an MTV hidden camera TV series, in the early 2000s.

In a 2019 interview, the 46-year-old That '70s Show alum revealed how they became "fast friends."

"It started over Punk'd cause he's like, 'Yo, you can't punk me.' I was like, 'I don't know what to tell you, everybody's on the table.' So, that started our conversation," he said on Hot Ones.