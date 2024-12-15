Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Ashton Kutcher's 20-Year Friendship
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Ashton Kutcher Met in the Early 2000s
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Ashton Kutcher's friendship immediately formed after they met on the set of Punk'd, an MTV hidden camera TV series, in the early 2000s.
In a 2019 interview, the 46-year-old That '70s Show alum revealed how they became "fast friends."
"It started over Punk'd cause he's like, 'Yo, you can't punk me.' I was like, 'I don't know what to tell you, everybody's on the table.' So, that started our conversation," he said on Hot Ones.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Ashton Kutcher Opened Up About Their First Phone Call
In a 2018 appearance on The Late Show With James Corden, Combs and Kutcher spoke about their first phone call prior to their initial meeting.
"I gave him a call one day and I said, 'I heard that you're gonna Punk me and I just don't think that's a good idea,” said the "I'll Be Missing You" singer.
Kutcher replied, "I think it was some version of 'If you do that, that will not end well for you. But I think we should work out a deal.'"
Ashton Kutcher Gushed About Their Friendship
Kutcher's relationship with Combs helped him become part of the Guess Who cast.
"Our friendship has made me realize that people are becoming comfortable with something that's still very uncomfortable," he said in 2006.
He added, "When I was hanging out with Sean, people couldn't comprehend why this Iowa farm lad was associating with this hip-hop tycoon from New York. But it wasn't because he was a hip hop mogul and I was a farm boy; it was because he was Black and I was white. It was as simple as that. If he was a white hip hop artist from New York, nobody would have batted an eye."
They Deepened Their Friendship Over the Years
- Who Are Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Close Friends? Inside His Inner Circle — From Jay-Z to Beyoncé and More
- 10 Things to Know About Justin Bieber and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Relationship: How They Met
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Said Justin Bieber 'Knows Better' Than to Talk About 'Things He Does' With the Rapper in Alarming Joint 2011 Interview: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In another interview, the No Strings Attached actor recalled one time when Combs went for a run.
"We had paparazzi all around us at the time. He's like, 'You gotta slow down but make it look like you're not slowing down because I don't want to look like I'm not going to be able to finish this thing.' He was losing it,” said Kutcher, noting Combs was upset when he "got skunked" at the time.
The incident made the record producer start training for the New York Marathon.
Ashton Kutcher Refused to Comment on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties
When asked about Combs' infamous gatherings in an interview, Kutcher dropped a vague but thought-provoking response.
"I've got a lot I can't tell," he said of the notorious parties.
Where Ashton Kutcher and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Friendship Stands Now
Kutcher has been relatively silent ever since Combs' controversies started coming to light.
"Ashton absolutely regrets his friendship with Diddy considering what has happened," a source told Daily Mail after Combs' arrest.
The insider added, "He feels lied to, betrayed, taken for granted and manipulated. He feels the same way about Danny Masterson. He now trusts no one except for his wife Mila [Kunis]. He is going to keep his circle to his family."
Ashton Kutcher 'Distanced' Himself From Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Due to Combs' legal headaches, Kutcher reportedly decided to take a few steps away from his longtime pal.
"Regardless of Ashton's long history with him, he has distanced himself from Diddy since Cassie's lawsuit, and even more so in the wake of the new ones," one source told Daily Mail. "Mila will not let Ashton be in any sort of contact. He is expecting a subpoena as they have been friends for two decades."