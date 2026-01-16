'I'm Proud of You': Ashton Kutcher Praises Ex-Wife Demi Moore in Rare Statement

Article continues below advertisement

Ashton Kutcher is showing nothing but love for his ex-wife, Demi Moore. While promoting his upcoming series The Beauty, the actor reflected on how the Ryan Murphy project connects to Moore’s recent film The Substance. The actress starred as Elisabeth Sparkle, a fitness TV host who turned to a radical solution to fight aging — and Kutcher couldn’t help but admire her work.

Article continues below advertisement

“Demi’s performance in The Substance, obviously, she got extraordinary accolades,” Ashton told an outlet in an interview published on January 14. “I’m so proud of her.” The 47-year-old didn’t stop there, adding simply, “She killed it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher praised Demi Moore’s latest performance in 'The Substance.'

Article continues below advertisement

Kutcher and Moore were married from 2005 until their 2011 divorce was finalized in 2013. At the time, their relationship often made headlines due to their 15-year age difference.

Article continues below advertisement

Looking back, the That ’70s Show alum previously opened up about what it was like stepping into a parental role early in his marriage. “I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 12-year-old,” Kutcher told Esquire in 2023. “That’s how some teen parents must experience their twenties.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher said he is 'proud' of his ex-wife.

Article continues below advertisement

While he praised the experience overall, he admitted the responsibility came with challenges, describing it as “a lot.” Kutcher was referring to Moore’s daughters — Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis — whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The actor, who now shares daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6, with wife Mila Kunis, also reflected on a deeply painful moment from his past. During his marriage to Demi, the former couple got pregnant but suffered a devastating loss when she miscarried at six months. “Losing a kid that you think you’re going to have, and that close to thinking you’re going to have a kid, is really, really painful,” Ashton explained. “Everyone deals with that in different ways.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actor previously reflected on raising Demi Moore’s daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

“I love kids,” The Ranch star said. “I wouldn’t have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn’t love kids. The idea of having another kid would have been incredible. For whatever reason, I had to have that experience.”

Article continues below advertisement

He later doubled down on his bond with Demi's daughters during another podcast appearance. “I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence. I love them,” Ashton shared. “I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher shares two kids with wife Mila Kunis.