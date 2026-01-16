or
'I'm Proud of You': Ashton Kutcher Praises Ex-Wife Demi Moore in Rare Statement

Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher praised ex-wife Demi Moore, saying he's 'proud' of her 'The Substance' performance.

Jan. 16 2026, Published 7:16 a.m. ET

Ashton Kutcher is showing nothing but love for his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

While promoting his upcoming series The Beauty, the actor reflected on how the Ryan Murphy project connects to Moore’s recent film The Substance. The actress starred as Elisabeth Sparkle, a fitness TV host who turned to a radical solution to fight aging — and Kutcher couldn’t help but admire her work.

“Demi’s performance in The Substance, obviously, she got extraordinary accolades,” Ashton told an outlet in an interview published on January 14. “I’m so proud of her.”

The 47-year-old didn’t stop there, adding simply, “She killed it.”

Kutcher and Moore were married from 2005 until their 2011 divorce was finalized in 2013. At the time, their relationship often made headlines due to their 15-year age difference.

Looking back, the That ’70s Show alum previously opened up about what it was like stepping into a parental role early in his marriage.

“I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 12-year-old,” Kutcher told Esquire in 2023. “That’s how some teen parents must experience their twenties.”

While he praised the experience overall, he admitted the responsibility came with challenges, describing it as “a lot.”

Kutcher was referring to Moore’s daughters — Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis — whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

The actor, who now shares daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6, with wife Mila Kunis, also reflected on a deeply painful moment from his past. During his marriage to Demi, the former couple got pregnant but suffered a devastating loss when she miscarried at six months.

“Losing a kid that you think you’re going to have, and that close to thinking you’re going to have a kid, is really, really painful,” Ashton explained. “Everyone deals with that in different ways.”

“I love kids,” The Ranch star said. “I wouldn’t have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn’t love kids. The idea of having another kid would have been incredible. For whatever reason, I had to have that experience.”

He later doubled down on his bond with Demi's daughters during another podcast appearance.

“I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence. I love them,” Ashton shared. “I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing.”

At the same time, he acknowledged boundaries, noting that he never wanted to replace their father.

“I think you try…but at the same time I am not their father. I was never trying to be their father. I always had respect and honored Bruce Willis, and I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man,” the Two and a Half Men actor said. “If they don’t want an engagement with me, I’m not going to force it upon them. But they all do and it’s great.”

