Ashton Kutcher Reveals Aftermath Of Demi Moore's Miscarriage & How He Helped Raise Her Daughters At Age 26

Ashton Kutcher does not have any regrets about his marriage to Demi Moore — but he is amazed by everything he took on during their union.

The former Hollywood power couple, who tied the knot in 2005 and infamously separated in November 2011, was tabloid fodder due to their 15-year age gap and wild social media antics. However, looking back on it, the That '70s Show actor felt he may have been in over his head becoming a stepdad to her daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis in his mid-20s.