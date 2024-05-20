X-Rated Demi Moore: Actress Stuns Cannes With Extreme Nudity and Gruesome Violence in New Flick 'The Substance'

Moore claimed that making the film "pushed me out of the comfort zone," but the harsh depictions were "necessary to tell this story" in the right way. The brunette beauty went on to praise the director for handling the material in the right way.

"It was a very vulnerable experience and just required a lot of sensitivity and a lot of conversation about what we were trying to accomplish," Moore explained of Fargeat. "But ultimately, it’s just about really directing your communication and mutual trust."

"I don’t know any woman that doesn’t have an eating disorder or some other thing that they do that does violence to their bodies," Fargeat said of the movie's themes.