Aubrey O'Day Calls Ex Donald Trump Jr. 'Very Cheap,' Claims His Father Never Loved Him 'the Way He Needed'
Sept. 17 2026, Published 2:02 p.m. ET
Aubrey O'Day called her ex-boyfriend Donald Trump Jr. "very cheap" amid reports that a Russian oligarch financed his recent wedding to Bettina Anderson.
"He was always known to be very cheap," O'Day, 42, wrote via X on Wednesday, September 16. "I heard his people that were around when we were together say that a lot. So it looks like his fairy godmother fixed that problem for him. That's my only thought. Money changes nothing happening inside."
Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding Made Headlines
Trump, 48, made headlines earlier this week after ProPublica reported on Monday, September 14, that Umar Kremlev, the head of the International Boxing Association, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on wedding expenses for his "personal friend."
The move has drawn heavy criticism, with critics pointing to Kremlev's reported ties to Vladimir Putin.
Aubrey O'Day Says Donald Trump Never 'Loved' His Son the 'Way He Needed'
Donald Trump famously skipped his son's May nuptials, telling reporters that it wasn't "good timing."
The "Damaged" singer continued shading her ex, writing, "His dad not going to his wedding (for work😂 at that) was way more telling about how far his healing journey went."
Aubrey added, "No amount of money ever made his dad love him the way he needed ... and that’s sad."
- Inside Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O'Day's Relationship: Everything to Know — Including Their First Meeting and Alleged Affair
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- Aubrey O'Day Slams Donald Trump Jr. as She Reminds Him of Their Alleged Affair: 'You Cheated on Your Wife'
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Inside Aubrey O'Day and Donald Trump Jr.'s Relationship
Aubrey has never shied away from criticizing her ex, whom she dated while he was married to his first wife, Vanessa Trump.
She claimed they first hooked up at the end of 2011, when Don Jr. served as an advisor on the show Celebrity Apprentice, and continued until March 2012.
The entanglement reportedly ended after Vanessa, 48, discovered their emails.
Donald Trump Jr. Allegedly Told Aubrey O'Day His Marriage Was 'Over'
"When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden," sources told Us Weekly in 2018, when the affair went public. “He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real."
Though Don Jr. and Vanessa reconciled, she eventually filed for divorce in 2018.
"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways," they said in a statement. "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."