Aubrey O'Day Calls Ex Donald Trump Jr. 'Very Cheap,' Claims His Father Never Loved Him 'the Way He Needed'

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Aubrey O'Day called her ex-boyfriend Donald Trump Jr. "very cheap" amid reports that a Russian oligarch financed his recent wedding to Bettina Anderson. "He was always known to be very cheap," O'Day, 42, wrote via X on Wednesday, September 16. "I heard his people that were around when we were together say that a lot. So it looks like his fairy godmother fixed that problem for him. That's my only thought. Money changes nothing happening inside."

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Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding Made Headlines

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O'Day's affair reportedly began in 2011.

Trump, 48, made headlines earlier this week after ProPublica reported on Monday, September 14, that Umar Kremlev, the head of the International Boxing Association, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on wedding expenses for his "personal friend." The move has drawn heavy criticism, with critics pointing to Kremlev's reported ties to Vladimir Putin.

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Aubrey O'Day Says Donald Trump Never 'Loved' His Son the 'Way He Needed'

Source: MEGA Aubrey O'Day said that Donald Trump not going to his son's wedding was 'very telling.'

Donald Trump famously skipped his son's May nuptials, telling reporters that it wasn't "good timing." The "Damaged" singer continued shading her ex, writing, "His dad not going to his wedding (for work😂 at that) was way more telling about how far his healing journey went." Aubrey added, "No amount of money ever made his dad love him the way he needed ... and that’s sad."

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Inside Aubrey O'Day and Donald Trump Jr.'s Relationship

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. was married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 to 2018.

Aubrey has never shied away from criticizing her ex, whom she dated while he was married to his first wife, Vanessa Trump. She claimed they first hooked up at the end of 2011, when Don Jr. served as an advisor on the show Celebrity Apprentice, and continued until March 2012. The entanglement reportedly ended after Vanessa, 48, discovered their emails.

Donald Trump Jr. Allegedly Told Aubrey O'Day His Marriage Was 'Over'

Source: MEGA Sources hinted that Donald Trump Jr. told Aubrey O'Day that his marriage to Vanessa Trump was 'over.'