It's Over! Donald Trump Jr. Says He'll 'Never Stop Caring' for Ex-Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle After Shocking Split
Amicable exes?
On Friday, December 13, Donald Trump Jr., 46, praised ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle after news broke of their split.
“Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond,” the eldest son of President-elect Donald Trump shared in a statement.
“I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father‘s administration,” he added of Kim, 55, who was recently appointed to be ambassador of Greece by Donald, 78.
Don Jr. clarified that the negative remarks regarding Kim in the media are false.
“Anyone taking baseless and petty fake news cheap shots at her in the tabloids are just embarrassing themselves,” he stated.
Don Jr. — who was recently spotted hand-in-hand with socialite Bettina Anderson in Florida — continued: “She’s been an undefeated prosecutor, national TV news star, a leader of the MAGA movement and close advisor to the president. The people of Greece are getting an absolute star and now the whole world will see it more than ever.”
Though Kim won’t be marrying into the political family, Don Jr. made it clear there is a place for her in the bunch.
“Since the very beginning, no one on Team Trump has worked harder than Kimberly to help elect and reelect my father — and no one deserves this ambassadorship more than she does,” he added.
On Tuesday, December 10, Page Six reported that Don Jr. and Kim ended their engagement of four years.
As OK! previously reported, the announcement came just after the famous offspring was seen getting cozy with Bettina for her birthday.
On Monday, December 9, the businessman and the blonde beauty spent two hours together at Buccan in Palm Beach, Fla.
A source later gushed about Don Jr.’s feelings for Bettina.
“Don and Kimberly broke up before the election and started to divide assets around the end of September,” a source alleged, adding that the exes “never discussed” their break up so they didn’t “detract from” other “important issues.”
The split was "amicable," according to the insider. “They just had different goals.”
Don Jr. moved on quickly with Bettina, who he is allegedly "smitten" with.
"[She’s] very smart," the source added of Bettina — who was first spotted alongside Don Jr. in August.
“It’s a new relationship. He likes her a lot and has a lot of respect for her,” they added.
Page Six reported on Don Jr.'s statement.