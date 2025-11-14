Aubrey O'Day Says 'Sexual Predators Are Running Rampant' in Donald Trump's Administration: 'One Giant Political RICO Organization'

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey O’Day is calling out the Trump administration in a major way. "Sexual predators are running rampant in this administration, and their loyalists,” O’Day, 41, wrote via X on Thursday, November 13, while reposting a tweet about former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, who was accused of spending thousands of dollars on drugs and s--, including with a 17-year-old high school student.

sexual predators are running rampant in this administration, and their loyalists. https://t.co/7nLODFGmEN — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) November 13, 2025

Aubrey O'Day Called Out 'Predators'

Source: MEGA Aubrey O'Day called out 'sexual predators running rampant' in the Trump administration.

“For the first time, the story of the 17-year-old girl who testified that she had s-- with Matt Gaetz for money,” read the article’s caption. “She was living in and out of a homeless shelter. She was working at McDonald's. She had just finished her junior year in high school. And she wanted extra money to try to save up to pay for braces to fix her teeth.” The article referred to newly unsealed documents from a years-long investigation into Gaetz, who was once Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general while he was in the middle of a House ethics investigation. Although he was never charged with a crime, Gaetz withdrew his nomination months later after the s-- and drug use allegations threatened his confirmation.

It’s just one giant political rico organization of criminals and sex offenders/traffickers. https://t.co/IttW25OXHv — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) November 13, 2025

Aubrey O'Day Called Out Brett Kavanaugh

Source: MEGA Aubrey O'Day reposted a tweet containing an email transcript between Jeffrey Epstein and Steve Bannon.

In a separate X post, O’Day reposted a tweet containing an email transcript between Jeffrey Epstein and Steve Bannon, in which the late pedophile advised Brett Kavanaugh’s lawyer to question Christine Blasey Ford about “being on medications that cause false memories or memory loss.” Ford, a Stanford University professor, famously testified under oath in 2018 during Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings that he sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s. “One giant political rico organization of criminal and s-- offenders/traffickers,” the former Danity Kane member wrote, giving her unfiltered opinion.

Aubrey O'Day Is Vocal About Trump Opinions

Source: MEGA Aubrey O'Day claimed to have dated Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr.

O’Day is known to be vocal about the Trump Administration and her alleged affair with Donald’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Although Donald Jr. has never confirmed his romance with the MTV alum, she claimed it occurred between late 2011 and March 2012. It's believed to be one of the many reasons he split from his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.

