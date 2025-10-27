Aubrey O'Day Slams Donald Trump Jr. as She Reminds Him of Their Alleged Affair: 'You Cheated on Your Wife'

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey O'Day won't let Donald Trump Jr. live down their alleged affair. The former Danity Kane member called out Trump Jr. via X on Sunday, October 26, after the first son of the United States referenced Bill Clinton's extramarital relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky while scolding the former Democratic leader's daughter, Chelsea. During the social media spat, Aubrey slammed Donald Jr. for being a hypocrite, as she has long claimed to have engaged in a romance with Donald Trump's eldest son after meeting him when she was a contestant on the POTUS' TV show The Celebrity Apprentice in 2011.

Donald Trump Jr. Allegedly Cheated on Ex-Wife Vanessa With Aubrey O'Day

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. was married to his ex-wife, Vanessa, during his alleged affair with Aubrey O'Day.

"You cheated on your wife as well.. don’t mock your own reflection and call it someone else. Here’s your seat," Aubrey wrote in response to Donald Jr.'s message criticizing the Clintons. Donald Jr. has never confirmed his alleged affair with Aubrey, though she claimed it occurred between late 2011 and March 2012, when his then-wife, Vanessa Trump, reportedly discovered the pair's email exchange. He and Vanessa ultimately divorced in 2018 after welcoming kids Kai, 18, Donald Trump III, 16, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13, and Chloe, 11.

Aubrey O'Day and Donald Trump Jr. Got Serious Fast: Source

Source: MEGA Aubrey O'Day called out Donald Trump Jr. on social media.

Aubrey and Donald Jr.'s alleged fling is believed to be one of the many reasons he and Vanessa divorced. According to Us Weekly, sources said the pop star and first son got serious fast — with Aubrey even believing he'd leave his wife to be with her. Fans think Aubrey's song "DJT" is about the scandal, as she sings: "Is that what you want? You wanna, you wanna believe that everything with me was a lie? A fantasy? And you want to go back and live in the life that you had have forever?"

Aubrey O'Day Deems Donald Trump Jr. a Hypocrite

Source: MEGA Aubrey O'Day met Donald Trump Jr. while starring on his dad's TV show 'The Celebrity Apprentice.'

Aubrey's reminder of her alleged affair with the president's son was shared after Donald Jr. ridiculed Chelsea for speaking out against President Trump's recent $250 million White House ballroom construction. "The White House became my home when I was twelve years old. I always understood that it wasn’t my 'house'; it was The People’s House," Chelsea penned via X while sharing a link to her USA Today article titled Trump is Wrecking The People's House.

Donald Trump Jr. Reminds Chelsea Clinton of Her Father's Affair

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa, divorced in 2018.