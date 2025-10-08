or
Aubrey Plaza Tells Joy Behar She Was the 'Ghost' the 'View' Star Claimed She Slept With

Split photo of Joy Behar and Aubrey Plaza
Source: abc;@theview/x

Joy Behar made her original claim in 2022.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2025, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

Things got NSFW when Aubrey Plaza stopped by the Wednesday, October 8, episode of The View.

The actress was on the talk show to chat about her new children's Halloween book, which prompted the co-hosts to recall when in 2022, Joy Behar claimed she slept with a ghost.

Aubrey Plaza Talks About Joy Behar's Claim That She Slept With a Ghost

Photo of Aubrey Plaza joked she was 'the ghost' Joy Behar claimed she once slept with.
Source: @theview/x

Aubrey Plaza joked she was 'the ghost' Joy Behar claimed she once slept with.

Despite playing a clip from the viral moment, Behar was confused about the situation, noting, "I was making it up. It must've been a dream. I was having a dream."

The series then played another clip from when the Parks and Recreation alum came on The View on Halloween once and told Behar that she was in control of the spirit Behar was intimate with.

In a third clip, Plaza talked about the ordeal on Stephen Colbert's late-night show, spilling, "Joy Behar has s-- with ghosts. Not only did she have s-- with ghosts, she's proud of it. Look it up!"

Back on the set of the morning show, the White Lotus star turned to Behar and stated, "Well, Joy, the thing that you didn't know is that you didn't have s-- with my ex-ghost, you had s-- with me! I was the ghost!"

"I'm a shapeshifter and I was the ghost you had s-- with," Plaza quipped as she and the co-hosts laughed.

Behar replied with a smile, "Wait until they get a load of that on Entertainment Weekly. If you thought the ghost was bad, this'll be hot. This is hot stuff."

Joy Behar Jokes About Sleeping With Ghosts

Photo of the 'Agatha All Along' star joked she's 'a shapeshifter.'
Source: @theview/x

The 'Agatha All Along' star joked she's 'a shapeshifter.'

As OK! reported, the weird topic came up in 2022 when they discussed how a woman claimed her house was being haunted by "sexual ghosts."

"So let me help you out here. She’s having a sexual hallucination?" Behar questioned at the time. "Which, we all have that, we read romance books, we read Summer on the Bluffs for a sexual hallucination right?"

"If you have s-- with a ghost, can you get pregnant?” costar Sara Haines jokingly asked.

"I’ve had s-- with a few ghosts and never got pregnant," the comedian shockingly replied.

"I’m just gonna let that ride," Whoopi Goldberg said in reaction. "I don’t know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I’m going to let it ride."

The Comedian Clarified the Situation

Photo of Behar insisted she was just joking when she said she's been intimate with ghosts.
Source: abc

Behar insisted she was just joking when the star said she's been intimate with ghosts.

In 2023, Behar discussed the situation on The View's podcast with producer Brian Teta.

"You've also famously said that 'ghosts aren't real,' but in the past you've actually had several headlines from a joke you made about sleeping with ghosts," he noted.

"Those are jokes!" Behar insisted. "People don't seem to remember that I'm actually a comedian, I did it for more than 35 years, onstage, making people laugh!"

"OK, let's clear the air right now: Joy Behar, have you ever had s-- with a ghost?" Teta asked.

"No, but some of them acted like ghosts!" she quipped. "And there weren't that many by the way, I was pretty virginal!"

