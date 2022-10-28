Ghost Sex & Bra Straps: The Strangest Confessions "The View' Cohost Joy Behar Has Ever Made On Air

As the only original panelist to still remain as a cohost on The View, Joy Behar has surely received a lot of screen time.

And with the daytime star's decades-long career came a great deal of opportunity for her to speak her mind — even when the statements might have been too much information.

“I’ve been here since the beginning," the 80-year-old once told the crowd during a live audience taping. "I know a lot of stuff and secrets.”

Keep scrolling to check out the wackiest things Joy Behar has ever revealed on air.