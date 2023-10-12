Joy Behar Makes Odd Remark About Her Ex-Lovers, Reveals 'Some Acted Like Ghosts' in the Bedroom
"You've also famously said that 'ghosts aren't real,' but in the past you've actually had several headlines from a joke you made about sleeping with ghosts," he noted.
"Those are jokes!" the TV star, 81, replied. "People don't seem to remember that I'm actually a comedian, I did it for more than 35 years, onstage, making people laugh!"
"OK, let's clear the air right now: Joy Behar, have you ever had s-- with a ghost?" Teta asked.
"No, but some of them acted like ghosts!" she quipped. "And there weren't that many by the way, I was pretty virginal!"
Behar first made the odd remark about ghosts during a 2022 episode of The View, where the co-hosts discussed a story about a woman who claimed her home was being haunted by "sexual ghosts."
“I’ve had s-- with a few ghosts and never got pregnant,” she joked.
“I’m just gonna let that ride,” costar Whoopi Goldberg responded at the time in disbelief. “I don’t know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I’m going to let it ride.”
The show's stars never shy away from risqué topics, as earlier this month, they chatted about Rachel Bilson's confession that she would be weirded out if a man in his 40s had slept with only four women.
The Crashing actress didn't agree, noting it's about quality, not quantity, noting, “If one out of the four can locate my G-spot, I'm all in! I don't need thousands, get me one good one!”
"That scares me! If you don't know where that G-spot is by now..." Goldberg, 67, quipped.
“I know where it is! I'm going to form a search party soon for them to find it!” replied Behar, who has been married to Steve Janowitz since 2011.
"Listen, not that I want to give you all this information, but you have to teach people what you want and where things are," the EGOT winner added. "They don't know if you don't tell them!”
“That's why she doesn't like the four. She figures he doesn't have enough experience,” Behar said, referencing Bilson’s original comment.
Goldberg confessed she found Bilson's words "odd," saying she's confused as to why anyone would be "concerned" about someone's past.
"Listen, men, traditionally, were taught to have many sexual partners. That’s how it was. Men could go and do whatever they wanted to do, and women were not supposed to," said the Sister Act lead. "Now, that has been shifting, and young women have been b------- about, you know, ‘Why are you telling me what I should be [doing?]’ Now, it’s happening [the opposite way] and you’re mad. I don’t understand."