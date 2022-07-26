'The Hills' Star Audrina Patridge Shares Reason Behind Chris Pine Split

“He didn’t like going out and being followed by the paparazzi — he was an introvert, and very focused on his acting,” Partridge wrote. “I loved to go out, and of course I was usually filming The Hills, so our lifestyles were complete opposites in that sense.”

Considering Pine’s introverted nature, Patridge said that she knew her then-beau would not want to appear in the series, a factor the now 37-year-old reality star said caused a rift in their relationship.

“With my filming schedule, and the fact that there was no way Chris would want to be on [The Hills],” the star recalled, noting that she “just knew that after a couple months that I couldn’t date him.” “My life was the TV show, and there weren’t enough hours in the day to do my job and find time to see him privately.”