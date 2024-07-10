Audrina Patridge Confirms Romance With Carly Pearce's Ex Michael Ray in Sweet Instagram Photo
Audrina Patridge is officially off the market!
The reality star confirmed she's dating Carly Pearce's ex-husband Michael Ray in a sweet Instagram post. “'There’s a lot of things in life worth letting go But the ones that mean the most, you gotta hold' 🤍," she captioned a photo of herself smiling at the country singer, 36, on Tuesday, July 9.
Of course, people were excited to see The Hills alum, 39, happy, especially after her painful divorce from Corey Bohan.
One person wrote, "love looks good on you guys ❤️," while another added, "Ahhhhh hard launch 😍🥰🤍 love seeing you happy!"
A third person gushed, "All the years of watching you with some ungrateful men, I just love how happy you finally look and I dont even know you. Love this for you ❤️."
"Let’s go babe!!! Grateful for you and Kirra ❤️♾️," Ray wrote, referring to Patridge and her daughter, Kirra, whom she shares with ex Bohan.
The mom-of-one previously hinted at her romance in June when she posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of her and Ray kissing with her legs wrapped around his waist.
“This one…” she wrote at the time.
Patridge previously spoke about her divorce and how she had to get through the tough time in her life. "Now, it's like, I love myself enough to walk away. You have to love yourself enough to say enough is enough. Or I'm not putting up with this," she declared to People. "I've learned a lot of that going through this. And I've learned that when you're in a bad relationship, you put up with a lot of things because you're trying to force it to work ... to make the other person happy. And that's not good. You've got to notice all those signs and stop it before it gets too far."
- Audrina Patridge Admits Her Daughter Kirra, 7, Suffers 'Trauma' After 'The Hills' Star's Niece Fatally Overdosed at Age 15
- 'The Hills' Star Audrina Patridge Heartbreakingly Reveals Her 15-Year-Old 'Niece Is Now In Heaven'
- Audrina Patridge Has Been 'Quietly Dating' Podcast Producer Jarod Einsohn, Insider Reveals: 'It's An Easy & Fun Relationship'
For his part, the handsome hunk, who was married to Pearce for eight months, previously spoke about their difficult split.
"I think maybe down the road, for sure,” he said in June 2023 of potentially getting married again. “I believe that that's what we're put on this world to do, is to find somebody that you connect with that makes you better and create a family and leave a legacy.”