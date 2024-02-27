Audrina Patridge Admits Her Daughter Kirra, 7, Suffers 'Trauma' After 'The Hills' Star's Niece Fatally Overdosed at Age 15
Audrina Patridge is still reeling from the horrible tragedy her family faced last year.
Appearing on a recent episode of the "Broad Ideas With Rachel Bilson" podcast, The Hills alum reflected on the 12 months that have passed since her niece, Sadie Loza, devastatingly died of a narcotics overdose just over a week after her 15th birthday in February 2023.
The reality television personality admitted she's still dealing with the affect of her teenage niece's death, as it left Audrina's daughter, Kirra, 7, with attachment issues.
"Every time I leave, even when I drop Kirra at school, she asks, 'What if you don't come back? What if you don't come back?' So every day when I drop her at school, it's a kiss on the lips, a kiss on the head, and a hug," Audrina explained of the mother-daughter duo's ritual following Sadie's untimely passing. "We have to do that every single day, and if we don't do it, she cries at school."
The 38-year-old recalled the difficult moment her young daughter learned of her cousin's death, noting it was the hospital staff who sat down Kirra and other young members of their family to appropriately explain to the little ones what happened to their relative.
"They had a lot of questions they didn't understand. They took all the kids to the room and gave them toys to play and things to color with and read them a book about what was going on, kind of explained it to them," Audrina detailed.
Kirra was also able to process her older cousin's death by discussing the overall topic of losing someone with her teacher at the private Christian school she attends' pastor.
"I was trying to be honest but vague," Audrina admitted in reference to Kirra's awareness of what happened to Sadie. "I don't want her to be scared, but now it's kind of like that trauma of what if you don't come back."
The Sorority Row actress was the one who confirmed her niece's death in a sorrowful post shared to Instagram on February 14, 2023.
"My heart hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven. I know [it's] not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now," Audrina emotionally expressed at the time. "We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you. Rest in peace Say Say!! We love you forever & ever! ✨🤍🙏."
In November 2023, the Orange County Sheriff's Department determined Sadie died of a narcotic overdose, with sources later revealing the teenager allegedly used Snapchat to obtain Percocet, which had reportedly been laced with fentanyl.