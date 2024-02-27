Audrina Patridge Admits Her Daughter Kirra, 7, Suffers 'Trauma' After 'The Hills' Star's Niece Fatally Overdosed at Age 15

The reality television personality admitted she's still dealing with the affect of her teenage niece's death, as it left Audrina's daughter, Kirra, 7, with attachment issues.

"Every time I leave, even when I drop Kirra at school, she asks, 'What if you don't come back? What if you don't come back?' So every day when I drop her at school, it's a kiss on the lips, a kiss on the head, and a hug," Audrina explained of the mother-daughter duo's ritual following Sadie's untimely passing. "We have to do that every single day, and if we don't do it, she cries at school."