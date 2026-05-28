Austen Kroll Teases Next Season of 'Southern Charm' Is 'Refreshing': 'There's Still So Much More to Come!'

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Austen Kroll is teasing what fans can look forward to when Southern Charm returns. "What I can say is that it’s refreshing. I think things are moving constantly, which is good. One thing I can say is that we actually had to talk through the reunion a little bit, which usually doesn’t happen. Typically, we kind of clean slate everything and leave it in the past. So we talked through the reunion, there are a fresh faces or two, and we’re only halfway through filming. There’s still so much more to come," the reality star, 38, exclusively tells OK! while discussing his partnership with BISSELL to promote their new BISSELL® CleanWell™ Automatic Litter Box and the BISSELL® HydrateWell™ Automatic Water Fountain, two innovations built for cat households like Kroll's, where the love is big and the routines are real.

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Source: @krollthewarriorking/Instagram Austen Kroll said there are 'fresh faces' joining the Bravo show.

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Kroll is putting in a request to travel abroad with his cast, too. "Hopefully we go somewhere really cool — maybe Europe. I studied abroad in Prague once, so doing something like that again would be amazing," he says.

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Though Kroll joined the Bravo series in Season 4, he's still blown away by how much fans enjoy seeing him appear on the small screen. "I can’t believe that. Sometimes I’m like, 'Why? How?' But it’s really a testament to the cast and how everyone’s grown and what we’ve all gone through together. I think people actually believe in the friendships the cast has, which makes it work. There’s like a secret sauce, I guess," he shares.

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Source: @krollthewarriorking/Instagram Austen Kroll joined the show in Season 4.

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To get away from the drama, the North Carolina native feels content sitting on his couch or getting out of town. "I think it’s important to leave Charleston during filming every now and then. Last night I went to the premiere of In the City, and it reminds you that there are other things going on outside of your own drama. Life is happening. It’s really not that big of a deal, even though it feels like it when it’s happening to you. It’s important to touch grass, especially now that we have social media and everybody has access to everybody," he notes.

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Kroll is also happy he can rely on some of the other Bravo guys, including Kyle Cooke, Tom Schwartz and more.

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Source: @krollthewarriorking/Instagram Austen Kroll is close with some of the other Bravo boys.

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"I talked to Schwartz recently, and it’s always good seeing people from other shows because everybody’s dealing with their own stuff," he says. There aren’t that many 'Bravo bros' out there, so it’s nice to have that shared understanding."

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In the meantime, Kroll, who is a proud cat dad, is thrilled to be partnering with BISSELL to promote their new CleanWell Automatic Litter Box and HydrateWell™ Automatic Water Fountain. "These items are two of my favorites and are honestly so important for cat owners. Nobody wants to deal with all the tedious litter box work, and cats need plenty of water. Cats are notorious for not drinking enough water, so it’s important for them to stay hydrated," he notes.

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Source: BISSELL Austen Kroll pictured with a cat at the NYC event.

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"When I first got cats, I was living an apartment, there was litter everywhere. You’ve got dishes, water bowls, hair — everything gets everywhere. I even had a little vacuum at first because of all the litter and fur. So having a trusted brand come out with products specifically for cat owners has been really nice," he continues of the brand.

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Kroll wasn't "planning" on getting his furry friends at first. "I thought I was going to do it, then I backed out a little. But eventually I met them, and one of the kittens was named Martini. Then someone told me I should get two instead of one. At first I was like, 'Wait… now I’m getting two cats?' I was really nervous about it. But once they got dropped off at my place, I couldn’t imagine life without them. Having two has been really, really special," he says of his bond.

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"My two cats are sisters, and they’re so bonded. They love each other so much, which makes me really happy. When I’m not home, I know they’re playing together or cuddling, and that makes me feel good. They’re also really kind to one another. One of them can open the window, and the other one kind of just waits for her. They really act like sisters from the same litter — even though they don’t actually look alike. I got really lucky that they love each other so much, because I put them through a lot sometimes — traveling, staying in carriers together, all that stuff. But they’re totally fine being in tight spaces together. Having two cats honestly makes me so happy," he continues. "I think it teaches patience and unconditional love. I care about them so much. People joke and say, 'Well, what happens if they outlive you?' And I’m like, 'I just want them to survive.'"

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Source: @krollthewarriorking/Instagram Austen Kroll loves his two cats.