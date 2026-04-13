Celebrities Who Took Sides in Amanda Batula, West Wilson and Ciara Miller's 'Summer House' Drama

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The Summer House drama involving Amanda Batula, West Wilson and Ciara Miller has spiraled into a love triangle saga heard across the industry. Following a frenzy of speculation about Batula and Wilson's reported hookup, the two issued a March 31 statement confirming they are dating and that their relationship is "very new." "It was never our intention to purposely hide anything," the new couple insisted. "Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we need a little space to process things privately before speaking on it." They added, "We've shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what's developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care." "As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling. We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless. We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this," Batula and Wilson concluded.

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A source told People there is "a lot of hurt, a lot of confusion and a feeling of betrayal among the friend group." "[The cast] are rallying around Ciara and Kyle [Cooke; Batula's estranged husband]," the insider noted, adding the group is "hoping to have a clearer set of answers when the reunion films in a few weeks." Celebrities have weighed in amid the highly publicized Summer House drama. Scroll down to see their take on the tangled romantic web.

Alana Haim

Source: MEGA Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed their relationship in a March 31 statement.

A strong supporter of Miller, Alana Haim made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen while sporting a bedazzled T-shirt with the words, "Team Ciara!" "I'm very, very passionate about this," she said. "We watched Ciara confide in Amanda about West and we watched them kind of fall in love again this season, so I thought, 'Oh, they're getting back together.' You never betray a girl like that. That's your girl, that's your best friend." Haim continued, "I hope, I hope, I hope, I pray that they sat her down and told her before the news came out, and I hope, I hope, I pray that cameras were up."

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Andy Cohen

Source: MEGA The new couple described their relationship as 'very new.'

When the hookup buzz emerged, Andy Cohen subtly reacted by resharing a meme posted by Bravo's Instagram account, which read, "Today drained me." He then officially reacted to the love triangle drama during the April 1 episode of his SiriusXM show "Andy Cohen Live." "I will say that I saw a lot of conspiracy theories online yesterday that I somehow knew about this. I did not," said Cohen. "I really feel for Ciara." The host added, "I have so many questions, and the reunion is coming up. Boy, do I have a lot of questions."

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Austen Kroll

Source: MEGA According to Amanda Batula and West Wilson, it was 'never' their intention to 'purposely hide anything.'

Austen Kroll became one of the first celebrities to react to Batula and Wilson's relationship. On March 29, he uploaded a photo from a dinner on Instagram alongside the text, "Pasta and f--- your friends exes are apparently so back." Kroll also liked a post claiming that Miller had cut ties with Batula after learning about the hookup.

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Carl Radke

Source: MEGA Amanda Batula split from her husband of four years, Kyle Cooke, in January.

Carl Radke also chimed in on the hookup drama, uploading a photo of himself looking confused on his Instagram Stories on March 29.

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Dolores Catania

Source: MEGA Ciara Miller and West Wilson dated in 2023.

While attending the Real Housewives of Rhode Island premiere, Dolores Catania made it clear she is sticking by Miller. "And remember this: Two can keep a secret if one is dead," she told Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" a day before Batula and Wilson released the bombshell statement. "You know, in this world people come up with receipts. If it's out there, we'll see them."

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Jesse Solomon

Source: MEGA West Wilson previously dated Amanda Batula's best friend Ciara Miller.

After sharing his shocked reaction to the news, Jesse Solomon told his fans he "heard the rumors" but they were "denied" to him "multiple times." As he promoted his new song "Guess I'll Start" on April 2, a fan teased Solomon, "Prove you weren't involved and then maybe we will stream the music." "I've got receipts dw," he cheekily replied.

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Jon Hamm

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Source: MEGA 'Summer House' stars are reportedly 'rallying around' both Amanda Batula and West Wilson's exes.

During the March 31 episode of WWHL, Jon Hamm made a guest appearance alongside Amanda Peet to promote Your Friends and Neighbors. Cohen asked the Mad Men actor for his take on the complex romantic chaos, prompting Hamm to declare, "Team Ciara, for sure." "Tricky manifestations of behavior there. I'm not so sure how you mentally do the flip-flops that are required to make that make sense in your head," he said. "But having just met Ciara, I think she's a great gal. She will certainly end up on her feet with all of this nonsense happening."

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KJ Dillard

Source: @kellyjustindillard/Instagram Celebrities have also weighed in amid the love triangle drama.

After sharing a photo of a downcast reaction, KJ Dillard uploaded a Summer House photo of himself featuring Miller and Mia Calabrese. "I love my big sisters for life," he wrote. A few hours later, he wrote "logging off…" accompanied by a screenshot of The O'Jays' song "Back Stabbers." He also unfollowed both Batula and Wilson amid the fallout.

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Kyle Cooke

Source: MEGA A March report claimed Amanda Batula and West Wilson were 'hooking up.'

Batula's estranged husband, Kyle Cooke, ripped into Wilson, saying there was "some wild betrayal here." "He basically threw his friendship with me away in one clean swoop. What happened to bro code?" he told journalist Adam Glyn on April 2. He also said of his former friend, "West is smart enough to know who the audience is, and he knows, clearly, what to say to women to win them over. Everyone's like, 'Oh my god. Look at his redemption arc!' And he was just piling on strategically, for sure."

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Lindsay Hubbard

Source: MEGA They initially denied the reports.

Lindsay Hubbard let the photos do the talking, sharing a selfie with Miller and a photo of herself looking totally disgusted.

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Mia Calabrese

Source: @miagcalabrese/Instagram West Wilson said the hookup rumors were 'outrageous.'

The Season 10 newbie also demonstrated support for Miller by reposting her best friend's snap from Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2025. She added Doja Cat's song "Gorgeous" as the background music.

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Paige DeSorbo

Source: MEGA Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller hinted at their deteriorating friendship amid the drama.

On the April 3 episode of the "Giggly Squad" podcast, Paige DeSorbo and co-host Hannah Berner showed some love for their "real friend" Miller. "Obviously, we're alive. We see the internet, we know what's going on," said DeSorbo. "If you don't laugh you'll cry… Ciara is our real friend, in real life. So we have been talking to her, consoling her. We are behind her 100 percent. We would never capitalize or monetize off of our friend's heartbreak." Sharing the "final thing" she was going to say about the issue, DeSorbo noted, "Ciara is a strong, intelligent, capable woman. She will speak her truth when it is her time. I would never speak for her."

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Venita Aspen

Source: MEGA The two pals are reportedly no longer on speaking terms.